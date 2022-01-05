India records single-day rise of 58,097 new COVID-19 infections, highest in 199 days

So far, a total of 2,135 cases of Omicron have been detected across 24 states and UTs, of which 828 have recovered or migrated

A total of 2,135 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 24 states and UTs so far, out of which 828 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 653 cases followed by Delhi at 464, Kerala 185, Rajasthan 174, Gujarat 154 and Tamil Nadu 121 cases.

India saw a single-day rise of 58,097 new coronavirus infections, the highest in around 199 days, taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,50,18,358, while the active cases were recorded above 2 lakh after around 81 days, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll has climbed to 4,82,551 with 534 daily fatalities, the data stated.

The active cases have increased to 2,14,004, comprising 0.61 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.01 percent, the health ministry said. A total of 58,419 new infections were reported on June 20 last year.

An increase of 42,174 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.18 percent, while weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.60 percent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,43,21,803, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 percent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 147.72 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August , 2020, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October 11, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May and three crore on 23 June.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.