India going to pay heavy price for govt's inability to act decisively on curbing coronavirus, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the country will have to pay a heavy price for the government's inability to act decisively on curbing coronavirus.

"Quick aggressive action is the answer to tackling the Coronavirus . India is going to pay an extremely heavy price for our governments inability to act decisively," he said on Twitter.

Quick aggressive action is the answer to tackling the #Coronavirus . India is going to pay an extremely heavy price for our governments inability to act decisively. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 18, 2020

Gandhi has been critical of the Narendra Modi-led central government in tackling the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to health officials, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 147 with 10 fresh cases reported from various parts of the country.

The cases include 25 foreign nationals and the three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra, officials.

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2020 17:50:34 IST

Tags : Asianet News, Bangalore Coronavirus, Congress, Corona, Corona In India, Corona In Kerala, Corona Kerala, Corona Virus, Corona Virus Bangalore, Corona Virus Delhi, Corona Virus Hyderabad, Corona Virus In India, Corona Virus India, Corona Virus Kerala, Corona Virus Symptoms, Corona Virus Update, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Bangalore, Coronavirus Cure, Coronavirus Delhi, Coronavirus Disease, Coronavirus In Bangalore, Coronavirus In Delhi, Coronavirus In Hyderabad, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus In Karnataka, Coronavirus In Kerala, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Italy, Coronavirus Karnataka, Coronavirus Kerala, Coronavirus Symptoms, Coronavirus Update, Coronavirus Update Bangalore, Coronavirus Update In India, Coronavirus Update India, Coronavirus Usa, Coronavirus Vaccine, Covid 19 India, Delhi, Delhi Coronavirus, India Coronavirus, Italy, Italy Coronavirus, Italy Temperature, Karnataka, Kerala News, Maharashtra, Malayala Manorama News, Manorama News, Mathrubhumi News, n95 Mask, Narendra Modi, NewsTracker, Rahul Gandhi, Seattle, South Korea, Symptoms Of Coronavirus, US