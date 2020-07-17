India crosses one million COVID-19 cases; toll in world's third-worst affected country over 25,000

Maharashtra, the state most ravaged by the coronavirus, has registered a total of 2,84,281 COVID-19 cases and 11,194 fatalities

New Delhi: The total confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in India crossed the one million mark on Friday after 34,956 infections were registered in single day.

With 687 new fatalities, the COVID-19 toll climbed to 25,602 on Friday, according to the latest data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India now has the third highest number of confirmed cases, behind the US's close to 3.5 million and Brazil's 1.97 million cases.

"The total positive cases stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths," according to the health ministry.

As per the ministry's data, Maharashtra - the worst-affected state from the infection - has a total of 2,84,281 COVID-19 cases and 11,194 fatalities.

While, Tamil Nadu reported 1,56,369 cases and 2,236 deaths. Followed by Delhi after registering a total of 1,18,645 cases and 3,545 deaths.