India crosses four lakh COVID-19 cases with 15,413 new infections; number of labs has been increased to 981, says Union health ministry

Eight days after recording three lakh COVID-19 cases, India went past the four lakh-mark on Sunday with 15,413 new infections, while the death toll rose to 13,254 with 306 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

India took 64 days to cross the one lakh-mark from 100 cases, another fortnight to reach the grim milestone of two lakh cases and then in another 10 days, it went past the three-lakh mark.

The country has been registering record single-day spikes for the past four days.

The jump of 15,413 cases has taken India''s case load to 4,10,461.

However, on the positive side, the health ministry has said that a total of 2,27,755 patients have been cured of COVID-19 till date and the number of recoveries exceeds the number of active cases by over 58,000. During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,925 COVID-19 patients have been cured and the recovery rate has further improved to 55.49 percent, it said. Presently, there are 1,69,451 active cases and all are under active medical supervision, it added.

State-wise figures

Of the total 13,254 deaths, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 5,984 fatalities, followed by Delhi with 2,112 deaths, Gujarat with 1,638, Tamil Nadu with 704, West Bengal with 540, Madhya Pradesh with 501, Uttar Pradesh with 507, Rajasthan with 337 and Telangana with 203 deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 149 in Haryana, 132 in Karnataka, 101 in Andhra Pradesh, 98 in Punjab, 81 in Jammu and Kashmir, 52 in Bihar, 27 in Uttarakhand, 21 in Kerala and 12 in Odisha.

Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have registered 11 deaths each, Assam nine, Himachal Pradesh eight, Puducherry seven, Chandigarh six, while Meghalaya, Tripura and Ladakh have reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry.

More than 70 per cent deaths took place due to comorbidities, it said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,28,205, followed by Tamil Nadu at 56,845, Delhi at 56,746, Gujarat at 26,680, Uttar Pradesh at 16,594, Rajasthan at 14,536 and West Bengal at 13,531, according to ministry data.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 11,724 in Madhya Pradesh, 10,223 in Haryana, 8,697 in Karnataka, 8,452 in Andhra Pradesh and 7,533 in Bihar.

It has risen to 7,072 in Telangana, 5,834 in Jammu and Kashmir, 4,904 in Assam and 4,856 in Odisha. Punjab has reported 3,952 novel coronavirus cases so far, while Kerala has 3,039 cases.

A total of 2,301 people have been infected by the virus in Uttarakhand, 2,041 in Chhattisgarh, 1,965 in Jharkhand, 1,186 in Tripura, 754 in Goa, 836 in Ladakh, 777 in Manipur and 656 in Himachal Pradesh.

Chandigarh has recorded 404 COVID-19 cases, Puducherry has 286 cases, Nagaland has 201, Mizoram has 140, Arunachal Pradesh has 135 and Sikkim has 70.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 68 COVID-19 cases. Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 47 infections so far while Meghalaya has recorded 44 cases.

Numbers of labs increased to 981

The health ministry said that as a concerted effort to expand the laboratory and testing infrastructure, the number of government labs has been increased to 722 and the number of private labs to 259. There are a total of 981 laboratories now.

The number of samples being tested everyday also continues to grow. In the last 24 hours, 1,90,730 samples were tested, while the total number of samples tested so far is 68,07,226, it said.

According to the ministry, there are 547 Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs, including 354 government labs and 193 private labs. The number of TrueNat-based testing labs is 358 (341 government and 17 private) while there are 76 CBNAAT-based testing labs (27 government and 49 private).

Hetero gets DCGI nod to launch COVID-19 drug

Drug firm Hetero said it has received approval from regulator DCGI to launch investigational antiviral drug Remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19.

The company has received the manufacturing and marketing approval for Remdesivir from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of COVID-19, it said in a statement.

Hetero''s generic version of Remdesivir will be marketed under the brand name ''Covifor'' in India.

The drug will be available in 100 mg vial (injectable) which has to be administered intravenously in a hospital setting under the supervision of a healthcare practitioner, it said.

Asked about the price of the drug, Hetero Group of Companies MD Vamsi Krishna Bandi told PTI it will be in the range of Rs 5,000-6,000 per dose.

Currently, the drug is being manufactured at the company''s formulation facility in Hyderabad. The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is being made in the firm''s Visakhapatnam facility, he added.

The drug will be available only through hospitals and government, and not the retail channel, Vamsi said.

The company is focused on providing one lakh doses in the next few weeks, and the production can be ramped up based on demand, he added.

The drug has been granted approval by DCGI for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in adults and children, hospitalised with severe symptoms of the disease, the company said.

Delhi govt issues revised home isolation guidelines

The Delhi government has issued a revised order stating that the novel coronavirus patients who do not have comorbidities or require hospitalisation could opt for home isolation following withdrawal of the decision on five-day mandatory institutional quarantine.

"All individuals who are positive will be referred to the COVID care centres for assessment of clinical conditions, severity of illness and presence of co-morbidities," it said in an order.

An assessment will also be done to check whether adequate facilities like minimum two rooms and a separate toilet exist so that the family members and neighbours are protected and a cluster of cases does not develop in that locality, according to the order.

"If adequate facility for home isolation exists, and the person on clinical assessment is found to have no comorbidities and does not require hospitalisation, he would be offered to either continue to stay in COVID centre/paid isolation facility (hotels etc), or can opt for home isolation," the order said.

The order said the patients in home isolation should follow home isolation guidelines laid down by the Health Ministry and should stay in touch with healthcare providers so that if their condition deteriorates, they can be moved to the COVID hospitals.

UP suspends Kanwar yatra

The Kanwar yatra during the auspicious month of Shravan will remain suspended this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an official release.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a video conference with his counterparts of Haryana and Uttarakhand, ML Khattar and Trivendra Singh Rawat, respectively, and discussed the issue of annual Kanwar yatra in the month of Shravan, an official release issued said.

The chief ministers said religious gurus and kanwar sanghs in their respective states have proposed suspending the yatra in view of COVID-19 and after deliberating over it they took the decision in the public interest, the release said.

Adityanath also held a video conference with all police IGs and commissioners and asked them to hold a dialogue with religious leaders, kanwar sanghs, peace committees in this regard and publicise their appeals among the people.

He also directed them to ensure compliance of COVID-19 protocol and ensure that not more than five people go for ''jalabhishek'' at the local temples and make all arrangements for the safety and security of the devotees, the release said.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2020 00:06:58 IST

