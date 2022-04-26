India COVID-19 update: 1,399 deaths, 2,483 new cases reported in last 24 hours

There has been a decline of 2.28 per cent in the new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday as compared to 2,541 new infections logged on Monday

India has reported 1,399 deaths and 2,483 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Tuesday morning.

There has been a decline of 2.28 per cent in the new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday as compared to 2,541 new infections logged on Monday. The country's total tally of coronavirus cases has now risen to 4,30,62,569 (4 crore 30 lakh 62 thousand 5 hundred and 69).

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate was at 0.55 per cent, down from 0.84 per cent reported on Monday. The weekly positivity rate was 0.58 per cent.

The country's death toll has now climbed to 5,23,622 (5 lakh 23 thousand 6 hundred and 22. On the rise in number of casualties over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, "The total cases, discharges and deaths provided by Assam in its media bulletin have been considered along with the number of COVID positive patients dead due to other reasons to reflect the current figures. The state has reported zero deaths in the last 24 hours."

A report by news agency PTI said, Assam reconciled 1,347 deaths in the last 24 hours and Kerala 47. The PTI report said Kerala also reported zero deaths in the last 24 hours and 47 deaths were declared as per appeal.

According to the Health Ministry, there are now 15,636 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. Active cases stand at 0.04 per cent of the total cases. There has been a reduction of 886 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 1,970 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours increases, increasing total recoveries to 4,25,23,311 (4 crore 25 lakh 23 thousand 3 hundred and 11). The country's recovery rate currently is at 98.75 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,49,197 (4 lakh 49 thousand 1 hundred and 97) samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. So far, total of 83,54,69,014 (83 crore 54 lakh 69 thousand and 14) samples have been tested in the country for coronavirus.

India began the largest nation-wide COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16 January, 2021. Since then more than 187.95 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country.

The MoHFW informed that in the last 24 hours, 22,83,224 (22 lakh 83 thousand 2 hundred and 24) vaccine doses were administered in India.

With inputs from PTI

