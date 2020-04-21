IIT-Roorkee launches online course on artificial intelligence and deep learning on Cloudxlab.com; lessons to begin from 31 May

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has started an advanced certification course on artificial intelligence and deep learning. The course will be provided by the institute along with Cloudxlab.com.

To enroll in the course, the applicant needs a Bachelor’s degree in science, engineering, technology or mathematics. Experience in any programming language is also a requirement.

The online course will be delivered by the industry leaders as well as faculty of the institute. “Linux and Python will be provided as self-paced module before the live classes start,” IIT Roorkee said.

The classes will be streamed online through live video. The programme will comprise 24X7 support dedicated to solving academic queries of the candidates.

“COVID-19 has triggered a nationwide lockdown. This is the best time for the youth as well as others to upskill themselves. This initiative will be attractive for users who aim to excel in the technical field,” news agency ANI quoted IIT Roorkee Director Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi as saying.

What will be taught

Candidates will be taught concepts of machine learning and deep learning. IIT Roorkee says at the completion of the course, they will be a skilled Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning professional as per leading industry standards.

Application form

The application form is already available and candidates can enrol themselves by submitting the form and eligibility quiz. The course will commence from 31 May.

Commitment time for the programme

At least 12-15 hours per week. Classes will be held on Saturdays and Sundays between 8 pm and 11 pm.

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2020 20:06:17 IST

