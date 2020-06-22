ICMR installs high-end COVID-19 testing machine in Patna's Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences
A sophisticated COVID-19 testing machine has been installed by the ICMR at the Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRIMS) here for carrying out faster testing of samples.
The COBAS 6800 machine, capable of conducting up to 1,500 tests per day, would help ramp up a testing facility in Patna, a top official of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said in a press release.
The machine, enabled with robotics, minimises the chance of contamination as well as the risk of infection to healthcare workers since it can be operated remotely with limited human intervention.
"This is the first facility of its kind in Bihar and will help in capacity building of COVID-19 diagnostic laboratory in the institute," Prof Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR, said in the release.
The move will help increase the testing capacity in Bihar, which needs testing in high numbers as migrants are coming to the state from different parts of the country, said Bhargava.
At present the RMRIMS is testing around 2,000 samples per day with the help of 4 RT-PCR machines, with 25 people working 24 x 7 in three shifts.
After the COVID-19 spread is controlled, the machine can also be used to detect other pathogens such as viral hepatitis B and C, HIV, Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB), cytomegalovirus (CMV), chlamydia, Neisseria and dengue, the release said.
The RMRIMS, so far, has tested close to 65,000 samples.
Updated Date: Jun 22, 2020 10:06:22 IST
Tags : BIhar, COBAS 6800 Machine, Coronavirus, ICMR, India, Laboratory, Machine, Pandemic, Patna, Testing, Testing Centres, Testing Machine
Trending
-
International Yoga Day 2020: Narendra Modi says ‘pranayama’ can boost immunity amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
International Yoga Day 2020: Here's how asanas like Uttanasana, Savasana help fibromyalgia patients
-
International Yoga Day 2020: Here's how kundalini yoga and kirtan kriya can help reduce risk of dementia
-
Sexual performance anxiety can lead to major dysfunctions: Here are six ways you can deal with it
-
US study claims low dose radiation therapy could help treat pneumonia in COVID-19 patients; results under peer review
-
COVID-19 immunity: Studies show antibodies against novel coronavirus may last only for two-six months
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 immunity: Studies show antibodies against novel coronavirus may last only for two-six months
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 178 COVID-19 deaths reported in Maharashtra, toll rises to 4,128; Centre brings back 156 Indians from Sri Lanka
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra's cases surge past 1.28 lakh as 3,874 more test positive; toll mounts to 5,984 with 160 fatalities
-
WHO takes back statement saying asymptomatic patients spreading COVID-19 is rare, says they can cause 40 percent of transmissions
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Beijing raises COVID-19 emergency response level to II from III; Puducherry govt restricts entry from Chennai
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 2,414 new COVID-19 patients recorded in Delhi today; Beijing tests 3.56 lakh residents as cases rise