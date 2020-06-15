ICMR denies claims that it published a study saying India's coronavirus cases could peak by mid-November
Editor's note: On Monday morning, Firstpost published a Press Trust of India article stating that a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research suggests that the peak stage of COVID-19 in India could arrive around mid-November. Via an official Twitter handle, ICMR clarified that it had not put out such a report:
The news reports attributing this study to ICMR are misleading. This refers to a non peer reviewed modelling, not carried out by ICMR and does not reflect the official position of ICMR. pic.twitter.com/OJQq2uYdlM
— ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) June 15, 2020
In light of this clarification, Firstpost is withdrawing the article.
Updated Date: Jun 15, 2020 12:36:21 IST
