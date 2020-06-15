You are here:
ICMR denies claims that it published a study saying India's coronavirus cases could peak by mid-November

FP Staff Jun 15, 2020 12:36 PM IST

Editor's note: On Monday morning, Firstpost published a Press Trust of India article stating that a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research suggests that the peak stage of COVID-19 in India could arrive around mid-November. Via an official Twitter handle, ICMR clarified that it had not put out such a report:

In light of this clarification, Firstpost is withdrawing the article.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2020 12:36:21 IST

