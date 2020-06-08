'I did a little dance', says PM Jacinda Ardern on New Zealand becoming COVID-19 free

Since 28 February, New Zealand appears to have completely eradicated the coronavirus — at least for now — after health officials said Monday the last known infected person had recovered. The announcement was greeted with joy around the country and means the nation of 5 million people will be among the first to welcome throngs of fans back into sports stadiums, embrace crowded concerts and remove seating restrictions from flights.

The Ministry issued a press release where it said it has been notified by Auckland Regional Public Health that its remaining case has been symptom free for 48 hours and is regarded as recovered.

Unite Against COVID-19, the New Zealand Government's programme to help stop the spread of COVID-19, tweeted, "Today is a significant milestone as we announce that the last active case of COVID-19 in New Zealand has recovered. This means there are now 0 active cases in New Zealand. Thank you for staying home, playing it safe and for supporting those fighting the virus."

According to a report, when the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked what her reaction to the news was, she replied that she danced around the lounge.

"I did a little dance. I showed Neve, she was caught a little by surprise but she joined in having absolutely no idea why I was dancing around the lounge but enjoying it nonetheless," she was quoted as saying.

The report added that Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield too was asked the sane question to which she replied that she is not "quite as good a dancer" as the Prime Minister.

According to a report in The Guardian, Ardern said "We are ready" at a news conference in Wellingston. She went on to add that New Zealanders had "united in unprecedented ways to crush the virus."

As per the report, Ardern has received praise from the World Health Organisation for her government's swift approach to the virus which saw her putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown since 25 March.

The country would move to national alert level 1 from midnight on Monday, said Ardern. "At Alert Level 1, everyone can return without restriction to work, school, sports and domestic travel, and you can get together with as many people as you want," Unite Against COVID-19 tweeted.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2020 14:44:50 IST

