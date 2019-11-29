How to work your way up to a pull up like Virat Kohli - Part 2

When it comes to positive fitness influences, one of the first names that pop up is Virat Kohli's. His dedication is unparalleled. And his recent post in which he’s doing hanging crunches inspired us to explore pull up progressions. The first part in the series dealt with exercises off the bar. If you’ve mastered them all, you are now ready to move to the bar to prep for the pull-up.

1. The dead hang

The idea of this exercise is to strengthen the upper back, forearms, shoulders, wrist flexors and core and to support your body weight without injuring the arms.

Grab the bar in a wide grip, with your arms in the shape of a "V". Ensure that there is a good distance between your hands. (You can use a small bench to reach the bar. When you feel you're ready, you can also jump up to grab the bar. There's no rush to do this. The important thing is to come in the right position.)

Engage the chest and core. Notice the difference in the body when it is limp as opposed to being tight.

Hold this position for 15 seconds, leave the bar and come back to standing position. This is one rep.

Do a set of 10 reps. If your arms begin to strain, then you can lower the number of reps; conversely, increase the number of sets as you feel surer of yourself.

2. The lat activation hang

This is where the middle and lower back gets engaged.

Grab the bar, keeping your arms in a "V" position over your head.

Depress your lats (the largest muscles in the back) and tighten your shoulders without bending at the elbows.

Feel the stretch. Now relax your lats and shoulders to return to the original position. Leave the bar.

This is one rep.

This is the initial movement that will prepare you for a big pull. Do a set of 10 reps, to begin with, and slowly move up to three sets.

3. Negative pull-up

This is similar to but not the same as an assisted pull up.

Place a high bench or stool under the bar. The bench should be high enough to let you hold the bar in pull-up position, with your elbows bent and chin higher than the bar.

Gently step off the bench when you are ready.

Now slowly come out of the pull-up position by straightening your arms and lowering your body. Avoid any jerky movements, and take care that the bar doesn't hit your chin on the way down.

Keep your core tight throughout. If you like, you can cross your legs or bend your knees to make this easier initially. When you're comfortable, do this move with your legs straight.

Slowly come down and rest your feet on the ground or on the bench. This is one rep.

You've just performed a cheat pull-up. The idea is to focus on the technique and build on it.

Once you have mastered these exercises you are ready to claim the ultimate glory of pull-ups.

Here is how to perform a constant-tension pull-up:

Grab the bar, placing your hands at a distance from each other that you find comfortable. Remember to not just dangle, maintain the tension across your shoulder blades so your back is tight and straight.

Now pull yourself up. As you go up, don’t just use your arms to lift the weight of your body. It is key to bring your shoulders down and back. If you don’t adequately engage your shoulder blades, you risk injury to your arms.

Don’t relieve the tension throughout the body when you make it to the top. Try pushing your chin up further if you can and hold the position for a comfortable amount of time. It is okay if your legs dangle in front of the bar, but make sure your shoulders aren’t swinging and ending up in front of the bar as well, as this can strain your arms and injure you.

Come back down slowly, maintaining the tension. Lower your body almost to the ground but without touching your feet to the floor. This is one rep. Start the second by pulling yourself up again.

Work your way up from one pull-up to four. This is one set.

Increase the number of reps and sets as you proceed.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. For more information, please read our article on Six Pack Abs.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

