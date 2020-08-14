How to tell if your vaginal discharge is normal: The colour, consistency and other things you need to know

As long as the vaginal discharge is white or clear, thick or stretchy, has no smell and causes no itchiness, it is normal

Finding a bit of discharge on your toilet paper or underwear is nothing new for most women, though it often leads to concerns about sexual and reproductive health. While this worry is absolutely natural, it’s important to remember that so is vaginal discharge - in most cases, at least.

What’s normal about vaginal discharge?

Vaginal discharge is a normal part of the female physiology, and experts, as well as research from around the world, underlines this fact. As a 2007 study in the British Medical Journal points out, normal discharge from the vagina is “white or clear, non-offensive discharge that varies with the menstrual cycle". You might already know that the menstrual cycle has four stages which are marked by hormonal changes: menstruation, follicular phase, ovulation and luteal phase.

Each of these stages may have a different type of vaginal discharge depending on what the mucous lining of the uterus is going through and how much moisture is needed inside the vagina. The vaginal microbiome and hormones manage this discharge throughout the menstrual cycle, and other regular activities like sex and exercise can also affect it. As long as it is white or clear, thick or stretchy, has no smell and causes no itchiness, your vaginal discharge is normal.

Signs that something is wrong

While vaginal discharge may be a normal physiological process, changes in your health status can cause it to change. The study mentioned above shows that these changes in vaginal discharge could be caused by non-sexually transmitted infections like bacterial vaginosis and candida infections, or by sexually transmitted infection (STIs) like chlamydia, gonorrhea and trichomoniasis. The following are some signs you should take note of:

The colour of your discharge has changed

The odour or smell of your discharge is foul

The texture is foamy or is curdled like cheese

The vulva itches, burns while peeing, accompanied by swelling or redness

Abnormal vaginal spotting or bleeding that is not menstrual

If you notice any of these signs, it’s time to consult a gynaecologist without delay to discover the underlying cause and treat it.

Types of discharge and what they say

The following are the types of vaginal discharge based on their colour, and what they say about your health.

1. White: As mentioned before, white or clear discharge that’s thick and stretchy is normal. However, if the white discharge is very thick, foamy or like cottage cheese, and causes itching in the vagina, it could indicate a yeast infection.

2. Yellow: This is an abnormal type of discharge, especially when accompanied by a foul or fishy smell. It could be a sign of a bacterial infection or STI.

3. Brown: Old blood looks brown, so if this vaginal discharge occurs right before or after your period, it’s just a normal cleanup. If it happens in the middle of the cycle, it could indicate anything ranging between spotting due to uterine or hormonal issues like fibroids or polycystic ovary syndrome and uterine or cervical cancer. It’s best to consult a doctor immediately.

4. Green: This discharge, just like the yellow one, can be a sign of infections. It’s best to get treated for it sooner rather than later.

