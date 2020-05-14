How to stay resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic
If you feel like your emotions are all over the place recently, you’re not alone. Ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been feeling anxious, stressed, confused, worried, apprehensive, irritated, angry, sad, and even a little lost. Feeling so many emotions, and sometimes a multiple of them at once can take a huge toll on your mental health.
In such uncertain times, to be able to cope with the constantly changing situation, one needs to remain resilient. We talked to Dr Kamna Chibber, Clinical Psychologist at Fortis Healthcare, about how one could maintain resilience during a pandemic and here are a few of her suggestions:
1. Accept the emotions
There is no use in denying how you’re feeling or locking up your emotions because they might make you a little uncomfortable - that’s only going to make it harder to cope with your daily life. Instead, work on accepting them. It’ll give you a better understanding of yourself and your needs.
2. Switch to problem-solving mode
There are many things we fret about that aren’t really in our hands. But there are also some that we can take steps to fix. So instead of only wondering what would happen if you tried to make the situation better, go ahead and do it. You wouldn’t know if it’ll work until you try it, right?
3. Stay true to your belief system
Having faith can actually be great for your health. So while things may seem dire sometimes, don’t give up on your belief system and continue to have faith. If religious or spiritual activities bring you comfort, you should continue to set aside some time for them.
4. Share your experiences
Keeping everything bottled up can make the situation seem a lot worse than it actually might be. So, while it may feel difficult, open up and share your personal experiences. This could not only be the key to accepting them completely but might also help you see your experience from a different perspective.
5. Lean on your loved ones
Everyone needs help from time to time - and during these uncertain times, it can even be more often. There is no shame in it, and reaching out to a trusted friend if you need help, an ear to listen or just a shoulder to cry on. Seeking assistance requires strength - this will help build up your resilience over time.
6. Find your purpose
There is no time like the present to work on your personal growth. Take some time to reflect on who and where you are in life, things you would like to do in the future, if and how you can give back to your community. You don’t have to start acting on it immediately but it’s good to know which direction you want to grow in.
For more information, read our article on How to build resilience and stay positive during the pandemic.
Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.
Updated Date: May 14, 2020 10:39:42 IST
Tags : Build Resilience, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, COVID-19 Anxiety, covid19, Mental Health Tips, Myupchar, Novel Coronavirus
The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.
Trending
-
How to stay resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 13: Wuhan to test 11 million people, EU to relax borders, situation in Brazil worsens
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 13: Cases reach 74,281, Vande Bharat Mission’s next phase, Remdesivir production in India
-
Severity of COVID-19 in children and other misconceptions about the coronavirus disease
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 12: Cases cross 70,000, Health Ministry starts serosurvey, PM Modi applauds nurses
-
International Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Fibromyalgia Awareness Day 2020: Characteristics of two similar conditions
Most Popular
-
Narendra Modi Today on Coronavirus Updates: Information on 'new and improved' lockdown 4.0 will be given before 18 May, says PM
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Narendra Modi says measures needed in third phase of COVID-19 lockdown aren't required in fourth phase
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Cases reach 3,232 in Maharashtra's Pune district, toll touches 175; cop tests positive in Delhi's Dwarka
-
Disappearance of the first SARS virus: Why do we need a vaccine for COVID-19 but didn't for the other?
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: ICMR expands list of private labs from 8 to 13 for real-time RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 in Delhi
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Case count in Uttar Pradesh jumps to 3,467 as state reports 102 new infections, five deaths; Agra worst-affected district with 756 cases