How to stay resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic

If you feel like your emotions are all over the place recently, you’re not alone. Ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been feeling anxious, stressed, confused, worried, apprehensive, irritated, angry, sad, and even a little lost. Feeling so many emotions, and sometimes a multiple of them at once can take a huge toll on your mental health.

In such uncertain times, to be able to cope with the constantly changing situation, one needs to remain resilient. We talked to Dr Kamna Chibber, Clinical Psychologist at Fortis Healthcare, about how one could maintain resilience during a pandemic and here are a few of her suggestions:

1. Accept the emotions

There is no use in denying how you’re feeling or locking up your emotions because they might make you a little uncomfortable - that’s only going to make it harder to cope with your daily life. Instead, work on accepting them. It’ll give you a better understanding of yourself and your needs.

2. Switch to problem-solving mode

There are many things we fret about that aren’t really in our hands. But there are also some that we can take steps to fix. So instead of only wondering what would happen if you tried to make the situation better, go ahead and do it. You wouldn’t know if it’ll work until you try it, right?

3. Stay true to your belief system

Having faith can actually be great for your health. So while things may seem dire sometimes, don’t give up on your belief system and continue to have faith. If religious or spiritual activities bring you comfort, you should continue to set aside some time for them.

4. Share your experiences

Keeping everything bottled up can make the situation seem a lot worse than it actually might be. So, while it may feel difficult, open up and share your personal experiences. This could not only be the key to accepting them completely but might also help you see your experience from a different perspective.

5. Lean on your loved ones

Everyone needs help from time to time - and during these uncertain times, it can even be more often. There is no shame in it, and reaching out to a trusted friend if you need help, an ear to listen or just a shoulder to cry on. Seeking assistance requires strength - this will help build up your resilience over time.

6. Find your purpose

There is no time like the present to work on your personal growth. Take some time to reflect on who and where you are in life, things you would like to do in the future, if and how you can give back to your community. You don’t have to start acting on it immediately but it’s good to know which direction you want to grow in.

For more information, read our article on How to build resilience and stay positive during the pandemic. Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

Updated Date: May 14, 2020 10:39:42 IST

Tags : Build Resilience, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, COVID-19 Anxiety, covid19, Mental Health Tips, Myupchar, Novel Coronavirus