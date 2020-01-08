How to recognise an eating disorder

Yes, sure, we’re all a little obsessed with our weight. Probably more than we should be. But there is a fine line before that obsession turns into an eating disorder.

With all the body-shaming and peer pressure that we’re surrounded with, an eating disorder doesn’t come as a surprise. The major proportion of people who suffer from eating disorders fall under the age group of 13-17 years. While eating disorders are treatable, getting a diagnosis is the first step towards recovery.

This can prove to be very difficult due to the cultural prejudice against fat and obesity in most societies. It’s important to keep an eye on loved ones who might be at risk to be able to catch this disorder in the early stages before it causes too much physical and mental harm.

Signs witnessed in an eating disorder:

Weight loss and dieting concerns contribute to worry about weight and body shape

Frequently checking the mirror for perceived flaws in appearance

Appearing uncomfortable eating around others and avoiding socialising when they think food will be involved

Skipping meals or only eating small portions of food instead of regular meals

Exercising too much and too often

Excessive chewing

Cutting out entire food groups like no sugar, no carbs, no dairy

Food rituals like eating only a particular food or food group (like condiments)

Extreme mood swings

The toll on the body

A person having an eating disorder may present with physical changes like feeling tired or dizzy all the time due to lack of energy in the body. Fluctuation in weight could also be noticed (both up and down). The person may suffer from gastrointestinal issues like stomach cramps, indigestion, and even acid reflux.

Body changes include dry skin and hair, brittle nails, callus formation across the top of finger joints as a result of induced vomiting after a meal (to avoid weight gain). Frequent vomiting may result in discolouration of teeth and severe dehydration.

The person may find it difficult to sleep and concentrate. Due to imbalance in the electrolytes, people may also suffer from muscle weakness. Girls may suffer from menstrual irregularities.

There are many types of eating disorders but the three most common types are:

Anorexia nervosa

People with anorexia nervosa generally reduce their energy intake by restricting calories or some kind of foods.

Anorexia patients may present with dramatic weight loss and might be seen making numerous statements about feeling fat. They are often preoccupied with weight, food, calories, fat grams, and dieting.

They try to maintain a rigid exercise regime so that they can lose even more weight.

Bulimia nervosa

Bulimia nervosa is a serious, potentially life-threatening eating disorder that consists of a cycle of bingeing followed by compensatory behaviours (like self-induced vomiting or taking laxatives) to undo the effects of binge eating.

Someone who has bulimia may be seen eating large amounts of food in short periods. They may have callus formation on the back of their hands due to induced vomiting.

They are prone to suffer from serious acid reflux disease called Gastroesophageal reflux disease or GERD.

Binge eating disorder

People with binge eating disorder might be seen eating large amounts of food (often very swiftly and to the point of discomfort) even if they’re not hungry followed by a feeling of shame, distress or guilt afterwards. Unlike anorexia and bulimia, binge eating disorder does not present with inappropriate compensatory behaviours, like purging after the binge.

For more on this topic, please read our article on Anorexia Nervosa.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Jan 08, 2020 15:23:07 IST

Tags : Anorexia Nervosa, Binge Eating, Bulimia Nervosa, Eating Disorder, Extreme Dieting, NewsTracker, Unhealthy Eating Habits