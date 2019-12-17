How to get rid of bloating in five easy and scientifically-proven ways

It's officially party season now and who wouldn’t want to fit in a sexy bodycon dress or a fancy new shirt for a party? But thanks to the too many sodas and that basket of nachos, the belly pooch is back. Abdominal bloating is not only a wardrobe issue but can also cause physical distress.

But do not lose hope - bloating is a condition you can avoid pretty easily.

Unfortunately, abdominal bloating can occur at any time, leaving you feeling self-conscious and on edge. In most of the cases, bloating is one of the most common symptoms in patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and other functional gastrointestinal disorders (FGIDs).

It can also occur from the kind of food you eat. What you eat has a tremendous effect on how bloated you feel, and there are many foods which you should eat or avoid to naturally reduce bloating.

1. Don't overdo carbonated drinks

Carbonated drinks are the ones that produce bubbles or contain fizz like your regular sodas. Drinking carbonated beverages moves the excess carbon dioxide into the digestive tract (including stomach and intestines) which can cause bloating, excessive burping or gas.

These tasty, fizzy drinks release air all the way while passing through the digestive system - avoiding them will help reduce bloating before your important event.

2. Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds have a great ability to boost digestion - it's how they help in reducing bloating. Fennel tea also has antioxidant properties, so it fights inflammation.

A study done on fennel tea claimed that fennel seeds can also suppress appetite. It is also used as a part of traditional Persian medicine to prevent and reduce abdominal bloating.

3. FODMAP restriction

FODMAP stands for fermentable, oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols - it comprises fermented foods as well as some sugars, alcohols or carbohydrates that are poorly absorbed by the body.

Eating these food items can cause some people to have gas, pain, bloating, abdominal distention, abdominal pain and diarrhoea. Restriction of FODMAP can help in preventing bloating.

While trying this method, you can still eat vegetables (like sprouts, beans, bell peppers, carrots, choy sum, eggplant, spinach), whole grains (like maize, millet, brown rice, oats; fruits like kiwi, limes, oranges, papaya, strawberries, bananas); non-vegetarian foods (like chicken, fish, eggs); seeds and nuts (like almonds, walnuts, peanuts, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds) and dairy products (like lactose-free milk and cheddar cheese).

4. Probiotics

Probiotics are live bacteria and yeast, which are widely promoted to have various health benefits.

A study carried out on 214 people with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (a chronic disease characterized by abdominal pain and changes in bowel movements) were treated with the probiotic. After four weeks, 78% of the patients scored the probiotic as 'good' or 'excellent' at improving symptoms, particularly for pain and bloating.

5. Bananas

A ripe banana is rich in potassium which aids your body in regulating the sodium levels and effectively balancing out the fluids in your body, thus easing the strain of digestion.

Bananas also contain a significant load of fibre, which helps improve digestion and reduce bloating.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

