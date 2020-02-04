How to create the ideal sleep environment to ensure you get the rest you need

Apart from air, water and food, sleep is a basic biological requirement for life. Everybody needs sleep, and though one may argue that not all of us need the same amount of sleep, ensuring good quality of slumber is essential to avoid adding to your sleep debt.

Why do you need sleep?

In case you’re wondering what sleep debt is, it’s basically a deficit caused by not getting enough sleep. Most people today have sleep deprivation due to a number of lifestyle reasons, ranging from working hours and workload to binge-watching movies and shows all night. And no, building up sleep debt is not good for your health since it can lead to chronic fatigue, cardiovascular diseases and impaired brain function.

Getting enough sleep is therefore very important for your health. It is during sleep that the memories are consolidated, emotions are processed, the brain detoxifies and physical recovery occurs. According to a study published in the journal Sleep Medicine Clinics in 2017, sleep deprivation and disturbed sleep can lead to weight gain, obesity, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, cardiovascular diseases, impaired brain function and mental health disorders.

Tips to create the ideal sleep environment

The National Sleep Foundation (NSF), an American non-profit, says that making those eight hours of sleep per day a priority is something everybody needs to do. And if you’re worried about being too distracted or unable to sleep, the following tips can come in handy to create the ideal sleep environment at home.

Make sure your room makes you feel relaxed and peaceful. Choose soothing wall colours, comfortable mattresses and sheets, and keep it uncluttered.

A cool room also promotes good sleep. Pick a cool temperature according to your preference and adjust if it feels uncomfortable.

Reduce noises right before and during sleep. Use a sleep machine or fan that maintains the same rhythm, and avoid sound sources (like mobile phones) which can interrupt sleep.

Dim the lights an hour before sleep. This will help condition your body and get it ready for sleep. Use dark shades or curtains if you’re a shift worker and sleeping during the day.

Maintain the same bedtime and waking time schedule every day, even during weekends or off days. This will help your body maintain a body clock and regulate the sleep-wake patterns better.

Avoid caffeinated beverages and alcohol close to bedtime. You might think alcohol is helping you sleep, but it actually leads to disturbed sleep in the long run.

Follow these tips and abstain from any activities that are stopping you from sleeping well or building up your sleep debt. Remember, good sleeping habits ensure that you feel well-rested and refreshed for the next day, so make this a priority.

For more information, read our article on Sleep disorders: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment and Prevention.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2020 14:22:47 IST

Tags : Importance Of Sleep, Mental Health, NewsTracker, Sleep, Sleep Debt, Sleep Disorders, Sleep Environment, Weight Gain