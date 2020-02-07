How to choose your doctor, and get the best possible health advice from them

Remember a time when everyone in the family went to the same physician? From your grandfather to the youngest cousin in the family, your doctor knew everyone's medical history. Without being told, your doctor knew about every vaccine you had had, and every seasonal allergy you were prone to. Your doctor might even have known if you responded better to a particular anti-allergy medicine or had a bad reaction to a particular drug. He or she even had your medical records going back years! There was little need then, to tell your doctor in great detail about your family's health and your's: your family doctor already had so much context to give you good health advice.

Now, as our old beloved physicians retire or we move to different cities for work, marriage and other things, we may need to find new doctors. This can be a daunting task. But one that is crucial to our well-being. Studies have shown that people who have a healthy, trusting relationship with their physicians respond better to treatment and are even better able to manage pain. Moreover, people who respect and value their doctor’s opinion can recover faster from the common cold - a day sooner than they would otherwise. This could perhaps be because they are more likely to follow the treatment recommended by someone they regard highly.

If you find yourself in need of a new doctor, here is a list of the things to consider:

1. Ask people for recommendations

If a doctor is compassionate and competent, their reputation will make them popular. Ask people in your city and you are more than likely to hear some names more than a couple of times. It is a good sign if a doctor is highly recommended; people place a lot of trust in their care providers and an endorsement should be considered high praise.

2. Understand what your needs are

If you are young and healthy and require infrequent checkups, then convenience can dictate whom you pick - your doctor could be someone near your home or office or someone available during timings that suit you. On the other hand, if you or someone you are living with requires more care, then search for a doctor who is known for their ability to provide good care for multiple issues. It is also a good idea to look for a physician who is associated with specialists: perhaps they happen to work in the same building or the physician just has a vast network of doctor friends. You never know when a specialist may be required and a quick referral can have a meaningful impact.

3. Be prepared when you go for your appointment

Once you've picked the right doctor for you, here's what you need to do to get the best healthcare from them: Make notes of your symptoms and any questions you might have. Also, have your medical history with you: this includes notes from prior hospital visits, a list of medicines you are on, any allergies you may have, and any family history of diseases like diabetes and hypertension, to name a few. Doctors respond well to patients who care about their own health. Further, the better prepared you are, the better you will understand the diagnosis and treatment options. This will make the interaction more productive.

4. Don’t be shy to share intimate details of your life

Your primary doctor needs to be someone you are comfortable sharing personal details with. This includes your sex life, lifestyle choices and even details about relationships within your family. All of these can have an impact on treatment plans. If, for example, your situation won’t allow for a rigorous intervention, your doctor needs to know.

5) Pick a doctor who seems smart and honest

It's nice if your doctor listens patiently while you talk, doesn’t interrupt and asks deep, probing questions. But what is even more important is that your doctor should be able to give you the right advice - even if that advice doesn't always sound (or feel) nice in the short-term. Having said that, your comfort level with the doctor is important. Go with how you feel about the doctor; if something feels off, then trust your instinct and look elsewhere.

6) It is okay to decide that a doctor is not right for you

If you find that a doctor is not the right fit for you, tell your doctor how you feel. Sometimes the reason could be a simple miscommunication. Perhaps the doctor was focusing on another aspect of your health that wasn’t your priority. Clear communication can sort this out. However, if the relationship just does not work, you should not hesitate to make a change, even if it is frustrating.

Having a physician you can trust is vital to your health. Given that information is now more readily available than ever, you must dedicate some time to find the right doctor for you.

If you need some additional help, myUpchar has a doctor search directory which can be accessed here: https://www.myupchar.com/en/doctors

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2020 15:31:55 IST

