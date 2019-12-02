How many cups of coffee or tea you should drink in a day

Ask any caffeine lover, and we'll tell you that our day hasn’t officially begun until we’ve had our first cup of hot coffee or tea. And as the effects start wearing off, we find excuses to have more cups during the day.

Well, there is nothing wrong with having caffeinated beverages such as tea or coffee within reasonable amounts. Polyphenols and caffeine found in tea and coffee actually have enormous health benefits.

From improving alertness and physical activity to reducing the risk of serious diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, heart diseases and cancer - the list is long. (There's a reason why many gym instructors ask you to drink black coffee before getting a solid workout.)

Sadly, we all know that there is such a thing as too much of a good thing. Even coffee. So, the question is how much is too much? Here is your answer.

Coffee o'clock

The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is a body that provides food-based dietary guidelines (FBDG) for several countries including India. For Indians, the FAO recommends maximum daily consumption of up to 200 mg of caffeine in a manual updated last in 2011.

As per the FAO, more than 200 mg of caffeine in a day could cause nervousness and anxiety, especially in those who are not regular consumers.

On the other hand, the US-based Food & Drug Administration (FDA) sets a limit of 400 mg caffeine per day. Above this, the effects could be detrimental to the body as caffeinated beverages stimulate the central nervous system directly thereby increasing blood pressure as well as dependance.

Now, the caffeine quantity varies according to the beverage: 250 ml of brewed coffee roughly contains 70-140 mg of caffeine whereas the same cup of tea will probably have 22-40 mg of caffeine.

Ideally, depending on how it is brewed, two to three cups of coffee should create no problems. Whereas a tea person can have up to five-six cups - here, the key is, “cup size” which should not exceed 250 ml or about 8 fluid ounces. Another thing to keep in mind is that this is overall caffeine consumption. Caffeine is also present in carbonated drinks, chocolate, energy drinks, etc.

All about portion control

The recommended limit of caffeine intake also changes according to the stage of life you’re in. So if you're in your 20s or 30s and you're fit, you can probably get away with a couple of espresso shots daily; just be mindful that caffeine is a potent diuretic and you may need to pee soon after.

If you're older, pregnant or breastfeeding, try to tone down the amount of caffeine you take in the day. Try to avoid coffee late in the evening, as it could disturb your sleep.

Drinking a lot of coffee can lead to dehydration, teeth staining and digestive problems. These are things you can avoid or fix by having caffeinated beverages in moderation and drinking plenty of water. Regular visits to the dentist for teeth cleaning can help, too.

Ironically, drinking a lot of coffee can tire you out. The fix: drink coffee in moderation, and listen to your body. If you feel that you're getting acid reflux or diarrhoea or you're having trouble winding down at night, then you've probably had a cup too many.

Both coffee and tea contain tannin, a compound that does not allow proper iron absorption in the stomach. To avoid this, it is wise to restrict tea or coffee at least one hour before as well as after meals.

Addiction is another thing to watch out for: an abundance of caffeine in both coffee and tea can produce psychological dependence by inducing the central nervous system.

Moderation is key. Relishing a few cups of tea or coffee does not pose health hazards - instead, it gives you a positive kick. Being a little mindful about the daily intake of caffeinated beverage can enable you to enjoy your favourite beverage without worries.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. For more information, please read our article on Caffeine: Benefits, Uses & Side-Effects.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

