How about a re-run of Game of Thrones? tweets Ravichandran Ashwin

Now that mythological epics Ramayan and Mahabharat are back on TV during the coronavirus lockdown, Indian spinner Ravichandran wants reruns of popular HBO series Game of Thrones as well.

Prithi Ashwin, the wife of the cricketer, had posted on Twitter, “Want to put petition to channels to play movies that I like. Want comedy/ masala movies in the 930 am slot with long ad breaks (because need to cooooook) and nicer/ feel good movies for the 3pm slot with no breaks. How?"

Replying to the tweet, Ravichandran Ashwin wrote, “How about a rerun of Game of Thrones?”

But it seemed that Prithi was not in agreement with him and soon replied, “Noooo. I want light, fluffy nonsense to watch.”

Game of Thrones is a fantasy series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss based on George RR Martin’s epic series of fantasy novels A Song of Ice and Fire.

Game of Thrones is one of the most successful TV programmes ever. The series had a memorable run from April 2011 to May 2019.

Sports tournaments have been cancelled to stop the spread of coronavirus. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has gotten postponed and there seems to be uncertainty over when it will take place next.

The Tokyo Olympics, supposed to be held in the summer of 2020, have also been put off by a year due to the pandemic.

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2020 16:10:02 IST

