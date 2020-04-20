Hotels, hospitality sectors severely hit by COVID-19; India may get increased share of manufacturing, logistics business: Report
New Delhi: The hotels and hospitality sector in India has declined sharply in the first quarter of 2020, as the COVID-19 outbreak impacts various segments of the sector, according to global real estate consultant JLL.
Coming off a high performance base in 2019, the COVID-19 outbreak and the containment measures introduced by the government have resulted in a severe drop in foreign and domestic travel, across both the tourism and business traveller segments, the report ''India Hospitality Industry Review 2019'' has said.
"In the third week of March 2020, at an all-India level, the hotels sector witnessed a decline of more than 65 per cent in occupancy levels as compared to the same period of the previous year," it added.
As travel restrictions around the world intensified further, second and third quarters of 2020 are likely to be similarly impacted, it added.
At least 30 percent of hotel and hospitality industry revenue could be impacted if situation doesn't improve by the end of June 2020. With more than 60 percent of organised hotels in India already shut and several others operational with single digit occupancies, a recovery will be gradual, the report said.
Industry estimates indicate that in India, branded and organised hotels annual revenue is Rs 38,000 crore, it added.
"As the sector navigates turbulent times through the pandemic, growth and development of hotels in India is also likely to be impacted in the next two years. Any dry powder that is available today will focus more on buying operating assets rather than building new ones," JLL India CEO and country head Ramesh Nair said.
The strong performance of the office sector was the key to robust hotel market performance across the top 7 business cities of India, the report said.
"There are several macro factors that play favorably to India’s hotel and hospitality industry. First and foremost, the massive domestic sector, which has also become travel savvy over the years, will likely drive the rebound as travelers extend their average length of stay at a certain destination," JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group MD Jaideep Dang said.
Secondly, India may get an increased share of manufacturing and logistics business that may bring back business travelers to the country in the medium term, he added.
Focus on development could shift towards Tier 1 cities, which are fundamentally stronger business-driven markets, the report said.
On debt side, new hotel development will be impacted as there will be limited lender appetite, particularly in more volatile resort markets. Investors led by private equity funds will be looking out for stressed assets as the working capital pain and reduced revenues will impact yields for existing hotel owners, it added.
"2020 started with a strong deal pipeline estimated at about $1 billion worth of tradeable assets. Investment action will likely get deferred as the sector rebuilds itself after containment of COVID-19, however, we estimate that more assets may fall in the ring for sale in the latter half of the year”, the report said.
Growth and development is likely to slow down in the next two years. Projects under development will likely get delayed and raising development finance will also become more challenging, it added.
Depending upon an early containment of the pandemic, green shoots on transaction activity will likely appear towards third quarter of 2020, the report said.
Updated Date: Apr 20, 2020 18:31:11 IST
Tags : Debt, Green Shoots, Hospitality Industry, Hotels, Investors, Logistics, NewsTracker, Private Equity Funds, Stressed Assets
Trending
-
How to step out for essentials during the lockdown and after it is lifted
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 17: UK lockdown extended, Indonesia sees surge of cases, Wuhan revises death toll
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 17: 1,007 new cases reported, Health ministry claims 40% drop in growth of new cases
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 16: Delhi to begin plasma trials, Indore under strictest lockdown, 30,000 tests conducted in a day
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 16: Nearly a million cases in Europe, China and Singapore report an increase in local cases
-
From medical students to self-help groups: These are the troops joining the fight against COVID-19 in India
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak updates: COVID-19 count in Delhi reaches 1,893; No decision yet on starting domestic, international flights, says Hardeep Singh Puri
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: With 118 new COVID-19 cases today, tally in Maharashtra crosses 3,000-mark; toll rises to 194
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: Switzerland’s Matterhorn peak lights up with Indian flag in show of solidarity; Narendra Modi shares pic
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh sees 20% drop in property prices