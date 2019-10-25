Here's why Dhanteras is observed as National Ayurveda Day, and a bonus 5 Ayurvedic remedies to the most searched for ailments

Samudra Manthan has a central place in Hindu mythology. Simply put, the manthan is a creation legend in which the demons and deities churned an ocean of milk and brought up many things, good and bad, into the world. Dhanteras is said to be the day when Goddess Lakshmi and Kubera, the God of wealth, emerged from the milky ocean. For this reason, Dhanteras is considered auspicious for making big purchases and new beginnings in many parts of the country.

Dhanteras is also dedicated to the Hindu god of medicine, Dhanvantri. Since 2016, the ministry of AYUSH has been observing this day as National Ayurveda Day. The theme for this year is Ayurveda for longevity.

Ayurveda is an ancient system of medicine and has an entire universe of therapies for everything from longevity to dandruff and kidney stones.

On National Ayurveda Day today, we ran a simple Google search to find out which ayurvedic queries ranked highest among searches.

Here are the top five health conditions by search and their suggested remedies in Ayurveda:

1. Ayurveda for constipation

If you find it difficult to poo, or poo less than thrice a week, you might be constipated. One of the most popular ayurvedic treatments for better bowel health is Triphala - a combination of Haritaki, Bibhitaki and Amla. Haritaki has phytochemicals with anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties, Bibhitaki is said to fight infection and has anti-inflammatory properties and Amla is rich in vitamin C.

Most people don’t like the taste of Triphala. If you decide to take it, make sure you drink enough water to wash it down.

Ayurveda also recommends eating at the same time every day and drinking lots of water for good gut health.

2. Ayurveda for dandruff

Accompanied by an itchy or scaly scalp and falling hair, dandruff is notoriously hard to get rid of. Among other remedies, Ayurveda suggests the topical application of hair masks. You can make one at home by mixing curd with crushed neem leaves. The neem has antifungal properties and the curd moisturises and soothes the scalp.

3. Ayurveda for erectile dysfunction

A condition in which men can’t get or sustain an erection throughout intercourse, erectile dysfunction (ED) can occur for a number of reasons. There are several remedies for ED - and more generally, for sexual problems - in Ayurveda, but please consult a doctor before taking any medicines as their efficacy.

In herbs, ashwagandha or Indian ginseng is said to improve sperm count as well as testosterone levels. However, there needs to be more research to ascertain it's efficacy in treating erectile dysfunction specifically. Similarly, there are other herbs such as Shilajit and Gokshura.

4. Ayurveda for cough

We cough when something irritates our throat and airways. Most treatments for a cough - for example, lozenges - are designed to soothe the scratchy or painful feeling in the throat. Ayurveda has several such recommendations. For example, mix a big pinch of turmeric in a teaspoon of honey and consume every day until the cough subsides. Curcumin in turmeric has antiseptic, analgesic (painkiller) and anti-inflammatory properties. The honey just helps the medicine go down - to borrow a phrase from Mary Poppins, Walt Disney’s oldest and (arguably) most loved children’s nanny.

If you’re also producing phlegm with the cough, Ayurvedic doctors suggest taking Vacha, a pungent herb that is said to be a natural expectorant (a medicine that promotes the removal of phlegm).

5. Ayurveda for kidney stones

Kidney stones are mineral crystals that form in the kidneys and can block a section of the urinary tract, making it painful to pee. There are no short-cuts for passing a kidney stone - you have to drink up to four litres of water a day. Taking lemon water (no sugar or salt) twice a day can help, as can coconut water.

Avoid eating bhindi or okra, spinach and rhubarb if you have kidney stones.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. For more information, please read our in-depth article on Ayurveda.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 23:07:07 IST

