Here are some Ayurvedic recommendations to keep diseases at bay during the monsoon season

Monsoon comes like a breath of cool, fresh air after the hot summer months. For most people, it’s their favourite time of year. Unfortunately, other species seem to like it too. Bacterias grow profusely in this season. And with the humidity at 70-100%, fungi and moulds also thrive in this season. As a result, the cooler temperatures and wetter environs can harm your health if you are not careful.

The proliferation of bacteria, fungi and moulds can cause any number of infections and diseases. From the flu to dengue, there is a whole range of diseases that raise their ugly heads during monsoon.

Ayurveda, India’s ancient system of medicine and good health, divides the year into six seasons. According to an article on India’s National Health Portal, seasons are determined by the movement of the sun into Adana Kala (northern solstice) and Visarga Kala (southern solstice) - each Kala is six months. During Adana, the sun and wind are powerful. During Visarga, the moon and earth become cool as the clouds, rain and cold winds gather. Varsha Ritu, the beginning of monsoon, is also the start of Visarga Kala.

According to Ayurveda, our metabolism becomes sluggish and our overall digestive system becomes weak during Varsha Ritu - from mid-July to mid-September. However, Ayurveda also has some strong recommendations on what to eat, how to stay healthy and make the most of the rainy season.

What to eat

Only consume fresh food.

Stick to a lighter diet. Control your portions and avoid fried and spicy foods as much as possible.

Incorporate healthier options like pure ghee, lentils, green gram along with rice and wheat in your diet.

Every day, eat a spoonful of grated ginger sprinkled with salt to taste. Ginger has medicinal powers to strengthen the immune system and protect you.

Drink lots of water. This will help in proper digestion, as well as improve metabolic rate.

Use pure and filtered water. You can also boil the water to kill most germs.

In case you have constipation, eat 3-5g of Kadukkai (Terminalia chebula).

What not to eat

Say no to food from roadside stalls.

Do not consume uncooked foods like salads.

Do not eat stale food. Try and eat it as soon as it is cooked.

Avoid food items like meat that take a longer time to digest.

Choose your veggies wisely from the market and avoid buying rotten and flabby vegetables.

In addition to these, Ayurveda suggests avoid sleeping during the day, keeping your surroundings clean and your feet dry, and you should be fine. For extra protection, use disinfectants like loban and dry neem leaves - just make a small potli in a muslin cloth and keep it in your cupboard, and it should kill insects and microbes alike. Ayurveda also recommends using perfumes in this season.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. To know more on this topic, please visit https://www.myupchar.com/en/ayurveda

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2019 11:49:18 IST

Tags : Ayurveda, Ayurvedic Remedies, Monsoon, Monsoon Ayurvedic Cures, Monsoon Infections, NewsTracker, Rainy Season Ailments