Harvard University offers 67 online courses for free to help academics through lockdown, quarantine
Harvard University is offering 67 courses for free during the coronavirus pandemic that has forced countries to go into lockdown.
Scholars can avail of the courses from their homes while maintaining social distancing and self-quarantine.
To apply for the courses one has to visit the university website at the catalogue section of Online-learning.harvard.edu.
The courses which range from a week to 12 weeks include subjects under programming, health and medicine, social sciences, computer science, art and design, business and humanities among others.
To apply to the Harvard University free courses, one has to first visit the official site of the Harvard University in the aforementioned link.
Candidates have to click on the subject of their choice. Details about each subject are given under the subject header.
Once the subject is choosen, a list of programmes that are under the options including duration, time commitment, pace, difficulty level etc appears.
Aspirants are also told what the topics they will learn under the subject are. A student needs to choose any one of them and proceed to the application form which they will need to fill to get access to course material.
Updated Date: Apr 14, 2020 20:45:38 IST
