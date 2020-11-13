Hantavirus: German study suggests any rat could get Seoul virus, transmit it to humans
Hantavirus got much public attention earlier this year when a man in China died of an infection caused due to a strain of this virus, the first isolate of which was found in India in 1964
Hantavirus got much public attention earlier this year when a man in China died of an infection caused due to a strain of this virus. Though the majority of the world had first heard of the virus in March 2020, hantavirus is not a new virus. The first-ever hantavirus isolate was obtained in India in 1964. The virus outbreaks occurred in 1993 and 2012 in the US, causing hemorrhagic fever.
Up until now, it was known that hantavirus spreads mostly through mice in Europe (Puumala and Dobrava-Belgrade viruses). The Seoul virus, which is more common in Asia, spreads through rats. It is also found in some species of Norway rats.
However, a study done in Germany now shows that rats (both wild and domestic) in other parts of the world can also spread hantavirus.
The findings of the study, published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), USA, indicate that the virus seems to be able to spread and be present in rats in anywhere in the world (mostly through trade) and hence, special caution needs to be taken while trading in or dealing with these rodents.
Rat vs mice
Rats and mice are both types of rodents found in several areas around the world. Though they look similar superficially, rats generally have a thick and hairless tail, large feet and small ears. On the other hand, mice have a long slender tail, large ears and are covered in small hair with a comparatively lighter shade on their belly.
Hantavirus infection
As per the CDC, old-world hantavirus is found in Europe and Asia and lead to hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS), while the new world hantavirus causes hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS).
HFRS has symptoms similar to COVID-19 and is characterized by fever, nausea, chills, back pain, abdominal pain, headache and blurred vision. Low blood pressure and acute kidney failure occur afterwards.
HPS presents as fever, muscle pain, headache, dizziness, abdominal pain and diarrhea beginning and, later on, cough and shortness of breath.
The latest study
As per the latest study, hantavirus disease caused by Seoul virus is often misdiagnosed outside Asia as it is not endemic there and often causes less severe disease than the hantavirus found in Europe.
However, in 2019, the Seoul virus was found in a woman and her pet rat in Germany. The woman developed hepatopathy, gastroenteritis and acute kidney injury over the course of her disease. The disease was identified by a pan-hantavirus RT-PCR.
The woman reported that her rat has not been out of her apartment. Though, both the woman and the rat showed the presence of the same virus, suggesting that the woman may have gotten the virus from the rat. Further testing showed that the virus was similar to the one found in the UK and Netherlands.
The study authors indicated that more studies are needed to better understand the spread of Seoul hantavirus in Germany to assess the risk to pet owners as well as the general public.
For more information, read our article on World’s deadliest viruses and where COVID-19 fits in this scheme.
Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.
The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.
also read
Case study of cancer patient suggests those with COVID-19 can be infectious for up to 70 days despite being asymptomatic
When a virus enters your body and causes infection, it makes you infectious. During this infectious stage, your body sheds the virus at a high rate and this increases the risk of transmitting the virus to others
COVID-19 Symptom: Delirium accompanied by fever could be an early sign of coronavirus disease, new study suggests
But even as more research is being conducted into how the COVID-19 infection affects the brain and central nervous system, which neurological symptoms show up in patients and what the long-term effects of such damage may be, studies focusing on just delirium as a symptom of COVID-19 are sparse.
Denosumab, zoledronate, calcium: Some osteoporosis drugs may be effective in reducing incidence of COVID-19
The study was inspired by the fact that the specialists at the Hospital Del Mar, a general hospital in Spain, noted a low incidence of COVID-19 in osteoporosis patients