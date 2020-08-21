Hangover cure: Scientists show how L-Cysteine helps reduce alcohol-related nausea and headache

It’s possible for one to get carried away and have a drink or two more than they should sometimes. And while it may seem enjoyable in the moment, the hangover that comes after is exhausting and often unavoidable. A hangover is the reaction of our body to the overindulgence of alcohol. The classic symptoms of a hangover include nausea, diarrhoea, fatigue, headache, and shaking. The best way to avoid a hangover is to simply not drink. However, in recent research published in the journal Alcohol and Alcoholism on 18th August 2020, scientists have reported that they may have found a cure for hangovers.

The hangover study

Scientists from the University of Helsinki and the University of Eastern Finland, have claimed that they have developed a treatment for hangovers. For this, the scientists conducted a randomized, double-blind study which included 19 healthy male volunteers who were asked to consume 1.5 grams per kilogram (of their weight) of alcohol over a period of three hours. The subjects were then randomly given either a placebo or L-Cysteine tablets containing vitamin supplements.

The results showed that people who took L-Cysteine tablets showed no signs of hangover and didn’t feel the need to drink the next day.

The study concluded that a dose of 1,200 milligrams of amino acid L-Cysteine was sufficient enough to reduce alcohol-related nausea and headache, while a dose of 600 milligrams helped in relieving stress and anxiety.

With this study, the scientists believe that L-cysteine can not only be used to prevent or treat a hangover but can also reduce the risk of alcohol addiction.

Benefits of L-Cysteine

L-Cysteine is an essential amino acid which is required by the body for proper growth and functioning. A very small amount of it is naturally found in the body, so the requirement has to be met with the help of food and supplements. L-Cysteine binds with other amino acids, glutamine and glycine, to form a powerful antioxidant called glutathione.

L-Cysteine is present in many protein-rich food items such as meat, dairy products, eggs, legumes, nuts and seeds. You may also find L-Cysteine in commercially available protein powders.

There are various health benefits of L-Cysteine:

1. Studies have shown that L-Cysteine can act as an adjunct to the treatment of diabetes as it helps in lowering blood sugar, reduces insulin resistance in the body and also prevents the blood vessel from becoming damaged.

2. A study published in the journal Biochimica et Biophysica Acta in 2009 showed that L-Cysteine can help in treating colitis which is an inflammatory bowel disease.

3. A study published in the journal Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine revealed that consumption of L-Cysteine supplements for a week can help in boosting the antioxidant activity in the body, thus reducing the levels of exercise-induced overproduction of free radicals. Free radicals can damage the organs of the body.

