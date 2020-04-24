Granules India gets approval from USFDA for selling Trospium Chloride extended-release capsules
Granules India has said that it has received a nod from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for marketing Trospium Chloride extended-release capsules.
“We are pleased to announce approval of this niche, limited competition product, which is a nice addition to our growing product portfolio in the US market,” said Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive Director, Granules Pharmaceuticals.
According to Dailymed, which is the official provider of FDA label information, the drug is used in the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB). A sudden urge to urinate that's difficult to control is the symptom of this problem.
Doctors usually prescribe one 60 mg capsule of the drug daily in the morning. It should be taken with water on an empty stomach, at least one hour before a meal. The capsules are not recommended for the treatment of patients with severe renal impairment.
Trospium Chloride extended-release capsules are generic version of Allergan Inc''s Sanctura XR capsules.
Citing IQVIA Health, the drug firm said, “Trospium Chloride Extended-Release Capsules, 60 mg had US sales of approximately $25 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in February 2020.”
Granules India has received a total of 26 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals from the US drug regulator.
According to Moneycontrol, the drug firm’s share price witnessed a rise of six per cent in the early trade, after it received approval from the USFDA.
Updated Date: Apr 24, 2020 18:58:31 IST
Tags : Granules India, Granules India Share Price, Overactive Bladder, Overactive Bladder Symptoms, USFDA
Trending
-
World Meningitis Day 2020: Raising awareness about a disease that affects 5 million people every year
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 23: The US approves first self-testing kit while China increases funding to WHO
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 23: Over 5 lakh tests conducted, Gujarat sees rise in cases, Dharavi situation escalates
-
Chadox1 by Oxford University becomes 4th COVID-19 vaccine to enter human trials
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 22: Over 20,000 cases and 652 deaths so far, rapid test kits ordered from S. Korea
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 22: Pakistan PM gets tested, Oxford to start vaccine trials, Sweden's unique approach
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Laid off and stranded without help, Indians living in Malaysia fear worse days ahead, plead New Delhi to take them back
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Shops for educational books, electric fans, movement of Indian seafarers allowed during lockdown, says MHA
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 83% patients in Maharashtra asymptomatic, working to slow down doubling rate, says state health minister
-
Deep rot in West Bengal during COVID-19 lockdown: Mamata Banerjee has reason to be touchy over Centre's fact-finding attempts
-
IIT-Roorkee launches online course on artificial intelligence and deep learning on Cloudxlab.com; lessons to begin from 31 May
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: With 118 new COVID-19 cases today, tally in Maharashtra crosses 3,000-mark; toll rises to 194