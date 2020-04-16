Government begins testing of 123 persons stranded at mosques in Andhra Pradesh’s Hindupuram amid coronavirus lockdown
Anantapuram: There are 123 persons, who came from other places, in different mosques in Hindupuram town of the district, said Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Srinivasulu on Wednesday.
The MRO said that the administration has details related to all of them and COVID-19 tests are being conducted for those persons.
Srinivasulu said, "Some local channels aired the news that many people are hiding in mosques of Hindupuram. We have all data about those who came for Jamaat to all mosques. There are 123 persons in various mosques. We have all their details like name, Aadhar number, when did they come, from where they came, etc".
"They have arrived in Hindupuram town between 29 December, 2019 and 28 February, 2020. They came for Jamaat and got stuck here due to lockdown. Now we are conducting tests for them with the help of Muslim clerics. Already samples of almost 60 persons have been collected. We are collecting the samples of others too," he added.
Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 09:51:25 IST
Tags : Andhra Pradesh, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Andhra Pradesh, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Hindupuram, NewsTracker
