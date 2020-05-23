Gorakhpur-bound shramik special train from Mumbai diverted via Odisha due to 'heavy traffic congestion', says Western Railways
Mumbai: The Vasai Road-Gorakhpur Shramik Special train to Uttar Pradesh, which left the city on 21 May, was diverted to a different route via Odisha due to heavy traffic congestion.
The train that left Vasai Road station in Mumbai on 21 May was diverted via Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Adra and Asansol stations, Western Railway PRO Ravindra Bhakar told PTI.
The Uttar Pradesh-bound train was diverted from its original route through Kalyan, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur and Manikpur stations, due to heavy traffic congestion, he said.
Incidentally, when the train reached Rourkela station in Odisha on Saturday morning, reports said passengers were confused and suspected that the driver had lost his way.
Taking note of the traffic congestion, the Railway board has decided to temporarily run the trains originating from Vasai Road, Udhna, Surat, Valsad and Ankleshwar stations of Western Railway and some stations in Konkan Railway and Central Railway on the diverted route through Odisha, the official clarified.
Due to heavy traffic congestion on Itarsi-Jabalpur-Pt. Deen Dayal Dayal Nagar route, trains will now run on the diverted route through Bilaspur, Jharsuguda and Rourkela stations in Odisha, he said.
The Railways has been operating 'Shramik Special' trains since 1 May for migrant labourers who were stranded in different parts of the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
