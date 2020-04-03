Google Doodle for the day shares tips to stay safe, prevent spreading Coronavirus
Today's Google Doodle is a list of Dos and Don'ts to stay safe amid the Coronavirus Outbreak and the steps that you can take to prevent it from spreading.
The doodle, that you will see today on the Google search page all day, suggests everyone to 'Stay home. Save Lives'. The doodle shows different activities you could indulge in to keep yourself entertained during the lockdown – music, working out, reading, calls, and video chat.
Further, clicking on the doodle leads you to an automatic search of "coronavirus tips" on Google. This search lists an overview of the disease, its symptoms, ways to prevent it, treat it, and the statistics around the virus. You will see all these tabs on the left side of the search page.
In order to stay safe and avoid spreading the virus, Google has shared the following tips:
Do:
- Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub
- Cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze
- Avoid close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are unwell
- Stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if you feel unwell
Don't
- Touch your eyes, nose, or mouth if your hands are not clean
Google has also shared a video from the World Health Organisation (WHO) on this page, that shows how the virus is spread and how you can avoid it.
All the information on this page is sourced from WHO.
Updated Date: Apr 03, 2020 12:03:34 IST
Tags : COID-19, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Tips, COVID-19 Tips, Google, Google Doodle
