GoDaddy launches new initiatives to help small businesses; offers free upskilling courses for emerging entrepreneurs
US-based Internet names and registrations management major GoDaddy has introduced #OpenWeStand, a global initiative to help small businesses stay open even when the physical doors are closed.
GoDaddy will provide free online tools, educational content in the form of relevant blogs and useful updates from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and health institutions, along with stories of worldwide customers rapidly adapting their businesses and community forums that allow virtual connection with fellow entrepreneurs on the microsite.
Through these free services, GoDaddy aims to help customers prepare and adapt to the challenges presented by COVID-19 with these resources, all in one place online.
Accordingly, GoDaddy is offering three business and technology upskilling courses from its newly created online educational platform - GoDaddy Academy, free of cost, to help the country's youth, emerging entrepreneurs and small business owners.
This will get them the required digital skilling and training to be able to ensure a successful future and a sustainable source of income in today’s challenging time.
The company is also offering its recently upgraded WordPress eCommerce Hosting for Rs 99 for three months, to help small businesses get their online stores up and running in the most efficient, affordable and quickest way possible.
In addition, Online Starter Bundle provides an India-specific domain name, a starter one-page website, along with a professional email account, is currently being offered at Rs 54 per month.
The aim is to help address the current needs and challenges of mini, micro and small business owners in India by enabling them to easily bring their ventures online.
Commenting on the situation, Nikhil Arora, vice president and MD, GoDaddy India, said, "Our online tools and services, along with customer care guides, are available 24/7 to help our customers in India keep their business active.”
Updated Date: Apr 28, 2020 18:08:35 IST
Tags : GoDaddy, NewsTracker, Online Starter Bundle, Online Stores, OpenWeStand, Small Businesses, Upskilling Courses, WHO, WordPress ECommerce Hosting
