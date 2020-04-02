GoAir extends ‘protect your PNR’ scheme till 30 April; says customers can avail flight reschedule facility for next one year

GoAir said that it is extending the 'protect your PNR' scheme till 30 April 2020 in order to support its passengers during these trying times.

“Considering that the government may lift the travel ban once the lockdown is revoked, it is evident that our customers would still need some more time to firm up their travel plans. GoAir is extending the industry’s most generous ‘protect your PNR’ scheme till 30 April 2020 wherein customers are eligible to reschedule their flight for the next one year, i.e. until 30 April 2021,” said a GoAir spokesperson.

Despite the big challenges and consequences that the aviation industry is facing, GoAir has implemented the industry’s most generous customer rescheduling policy - protect your PNR – and provided a complete peace of mind.

The following parameters will be applicable if GoAir flight bookings were made for travel between 19 March 2020 and 30 April 2020 (both dates inclusive):

1) Even if the customer does not show up between 19 March 2020 and 30 April 2020, GoAir will automatically protect customer’s ticket and fare for travel on any future date until 30 April 2021.

2) No need to call or email GoAir as the ticket and amount is being automatically protected. Customers can simply visit www.goair.in or use GoAir mobile app to manage their bookings.

3) Customers can use their PNR and value of the ticket for travel on a future date until 30 April 2021 for any GoAir sector.

4) There will be a one-time waiver of change fees, but fare difference, if any, will be applicable.

5) While sector change is permitted, name change is not permitted.

Again, parameters for all bookings made after 11 March 2020 to travel between 1 May 2020 and 30 September 2020, (both dates inclusive):

1) Customers can reschedule their travel to any other date without incurring rescheduling charges up to 14 days before original travel date.

2) Rescheduling done with less than 14 days to departure will attract rescheduling charges as before.

3) There will be a one-time waiver of change fees, but fare difference, if any, will be applicable.

4) Customers can visit www.goair.in or use GoAir mobile app to manage their bookings.

5) Sector and name change is not permitted.

Customers can reschedule their flights through self-service on GoAir website www.goair.in or mobile app, under the 'manage booking' option and by using the booking reference (PNR) of their original booking. This includes the tickets booked through a travel agent or online travel agency (OTA).

GoAir’s call centres are seeing heavy call volumes and they are currently under staffed because of the lockdown and may not be able to respond to customer calls in a timely manner.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2020 19:22:34 IST

Tags : Call Centres, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Flight Bookings, GoAir, Lockdown, NewsTracker, OTA, PNR, Protect Your PNR