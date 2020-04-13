Goa government offices to function with 50% strength from today; state reports seven coronavirus cases so far

Porvorim: The Goa government has decided to resume operations of all its departments from Monday onwards with 50 percent strength of employees attending the office on an alternate basis.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, Secretariat, on 12 April, all heads of departments have been asked to ensure that employees are called to office on alternate basis, while the remaining will continue to work from home. However, exceptions can be made for absolutely essential staff who can attend on a daily basis.

The office timings have been ordered to be staggered and therefore the employees attending office will come and leave in three shifts.

All precautions, including the availability of sanitizers, handwash, and social distancing norms will be followed at the office premises. The order shall remain in force till 30 April.

Goa, as of Sunday, had seven positive cases of COVID-19, including five patients who have been cured and discharged.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2020 09:07:21 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Goa, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Goa, NewsTracker