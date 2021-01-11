Health

Global COVID-19 cases cross 90 million; several countries brace for more virulent strains

The United States, with more than 22.2 million infections, leads the world with the highest number of infections recorded since the pandemic began

The Associated Press January 11, 2021 09:04:56 IST
Global COVID-19 cases cross 90 million; several countries brace for more virulent strains

Representational image. AFP

Baltimore (US): coronavirus infections have now surpassed 90 million confirmed cases around the world, as more countries braced for wider spread of more virulent strains of a disease that has now killed nearly 2 million worldwide.

The number of infections worldwide has doubled in just ten weeks, according to a tally by John Hopkins University on Sunday. COVID-19 infections had hit 45 million as recently as late October.

As of Sunday afternoon, John Hopkins counted 90,005,787 infections around the world.

The United States, now with more than 22.2 million infections, leads the world with the highest number of infections recorded since the global pandemic began. The number of US cases was more than double that of India, which has recorded nearly 10.5 million infections.

Updated Date: January 11, 2021 09:04:56 IST

TAGS:

also read

Ready for COVID-19 vaccine roll-out within 10 days of approval, says health ministry; Boris Johnson postpones India trip
India

Ready for COVID-19 vaccine roll-out within 10 days of approval, says health ministry; Boris Johnson postpones India trip

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushn also said that the Centre has not banned the export of any vaccines. The country's drugs regulator had on 3 January approved Oxford-Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured in India by Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for restricted emergency use.

Curb spike in COVID-19 cases, Centre tells 4 states; second country-wide vaccination dry run today
India

Curb spike in COVID-19 cases, Centre tells 4 states; second country-wide vaccination dry run today

The drill will be held at three-session sites of 736 districts across 33 states and Union Territories, the health ministry said in a statement. The Union health minister will visit Tamil Nadu on Friday to review preparedness and oversee the dry run

No evidence vaccines won't work against UK strain, say experts as six new cases emerge; dry run successful, says Centre
India

No evidence vaccines won't work against UK strain, say experts as six new cases emerge; dry run successful, says Centre

According to the health ministry, the novel coronavirus impacted men more as compared to women with males consisting of 70 percent of all COVID-19 fatalities and 63 percent of the total cases recorded in the country