Global COVID-19 cases cross 90 million; several countries brace for more virulent strains
The United States, with more than 22.2 million infections, leads the world with the highest number of infections recorded since the pandemic began
Baltimore (US): coronavirus infections have now surpassed 90 million confirmed cases around the world, as more countries braced for wider spread of more virulent strains of a disease that has now killed nearly 2 million worldwide.
The number of infections worldwide has doubled in just ten weeks, according to a tally by John Hopkins University on Sunday. COVID-19 infections had hit 45 million as recently as late October.
As of Sunday afternoon, John Hopkins counted 90,005,787 infections around the world.
The United States, now with more than 22.2 million infections, leads the world with the highest number of infections recorded since the global pandemic began. The number of US cases was more than double that of India, which has recorded nearly 10.5 million infections.
