Gilead's anti-viral drug Remdesivir succeeds in coronavirus treatment trial, company says medicine will prove helpful if given early
Gilead Sciences Inc’s experimental antiviral drug Remdesivir helped improve symptoms in COVID-19 patients who were given the drug early than among those who were treated later, the company said.
The closely-watched drug has moved markets in the past few weeks and on Wednesday broader markets once again rose on the data and Gilead shares also jumped 9 percent.
In Gilead’s study, 62 percent of patients treated early were discharged from the hospital, compared with 49 percent of patients who were treated late, the company said.
The trial was testing 397 patients, evaluating the safety and efficacy of five-day and 10-day dosing regimens of remdesivir in hospitalized patients with severe manifestations of COVID-19.
Interest in Gilead’s drug have been high as there are currently no approved treatments or preventive vaccines for COVID-19, and doctors are desperate for anything that might alter the course of the disease that attacks the lungs and can shut down other organs in extremely severe cases.
The company also said a separate trial by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases had met the main goal of the study, but it did not provide details on the data.
Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 19:37:22 IST
Tags : Dow Jones, Gilead Drug, Gilead Drug For Coronavirus, Gilead Meaning, Gilead Remdesivir, Gilead Sciences, Gilead Share Price, Remdesivir
Trending
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 29: Over 1,000 deaths and 31,787 cases so far, Punjab extends lockdown by 2 weeks
-
Are COVID-19 government schemes working for the rural poor?
-
Irrfan Khan’s death is a reminder that medical emergencies other than COVID-19 demand our urgent attention too
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 28: US crosses 1 million cases, faulty masks distributed in Japan and UK reaches peak
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 28: NITI Aayog Delhi sealed, higher than average death rate in Maharashtra & Gujarat
-
How to deal with the grief of losing a loved one during a lockdown
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Laid off and stranded without help, Indians living in Malaysia fear worse days ahead, plead New Delhi to take them back
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 19 more staffers at Delhi's Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital test positive, hospital shut for new patients for three days
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi reports 128 new cases, two deaths in 24 hours; three army personnel test positive in Vadodara
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: MHA orders conditional exemption of shops outside limits of municipal corporations from lockdown restrictions
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: 190 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Delhi today, total rises to 3,108; no deaths reported in past 24 hours
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Maharashtra reports 729 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths; confirmed infections jump to 9,318, toll at 400