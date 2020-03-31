German unemployment rate rises slightly in March but data does not reflect coronavirus impact
Berlin: German unemployment rose slightly in March, data showed on Tuesday, but the federal labour office warned that this did not reflect the escalation of coronavirus crisis and its impact on the job market since only figures up to 12 March were included.
The number of people out of work rose by 1,000 to 2.267 million in seasonally adjusted terms, the data showed. That compared with an expected rise of 29,000 forecast in a Reuters poll.
The unemployment rate was unchanged at 5 percent.
Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 17:47:22 IST
