Gear up for Christmas with these 5 spices to make a heart-warming mulled wine

Are you hearing sleigh bells in the snow and getting a faint aroma of a rum cake in the making? That's because Christmas is here and it’s time to put those red-and-white festive hats back on and sip on some mulled wine.

Mulled wine, apart from a roast dinner (including roast potatoes) and a rich cake, is an essential part of Christmas celebrations. The warm, spiced and sweet drink has been around since the 2nd century — the Romans used to drink it during the winter months to keep warm — but became a part of European Christmas celebrations in the 1890s. It didn’t take long for the drink to gain popularity across the globe, and now you’ll be hard-pressed to find a single European or American restaurant that doesn’t add it to the festive menu around Christmas.

The ultimate winter drink?

So what makes mulled wine so amazing, you ask? Yes, it is an alcoholic beverage and you can make any party fun with that. But there’s a lot more to it than that. The cooking process of mulled wine intensifies the sweet and acidic flavours of red wine while the alcohol levels go down only by a bit.

What makes mulled wine the ultimate heart- and body-warming drink though is the addition of certain whole spices. These spices naturally emit heat, and when coupled with the flavour of wine, they spell nothing short of warm-and-fuzzy gastronomical magic. Here are the five spices you need to make the best-mulled wine:

Cloves

There’s a reason why your grandmother said you should keep cloves in your mouth when you catch a cold. This spice is warm, has some strong notes of pungent and sweet flavours, and can kill off bacteria too.

Cinnamon

Taste some cinnamon and you will immediately be enveloped in warmth. This spice’s aroma is amazing and suggests subtle notes of sweetness too. What’s more, its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties are just what you need during winters.

Star anise

Sweet and spicy star anise has been used to alleviate pain and aid digestion since time immemorial, and its digestive properties are something you need to bank on around Christmas time. It has a very strong flavour, and so it should be used in smaller amounts.

Nutmeg

Now this spice might be too hot to use during summers, but you can totally indulge in it in winters. The flavour is nutty and sweet at the same time. While ingesting this spice can aid digestion, cognitive function and improve the quality of your skin, don’t use large amounts of it since a little nutmeg goes a long way.

Dried bay leaf

The understated bay leaf might not have an alluring smell and it might taste bitter by itself, but cook with it and it can turn any dish into a flavour bomb. Dried bay leaves are less pungent than fresh ones, and they add light, sweet and earthy tones. Moreover, they optimise the antioxidants in your body and boost your immunity as well.

So this winter, stock up on these five spices and cook some mulled wine - not just to celebrate Christmas but also to stay healthy and happy.

How to make mulled wine at home

Ingredients:

1 (750 ml) bottle of red wine

8 cloves

3 cinnamon sticks

1 star anise

1/4th teaspoon grated nutmeg

1 dried bay leaf

1 orange slice

1 teaspoon sugar or honey

1/4th cup brandy (optional)

Method:

Place all the ingredients in a pan.

Cook on medium heat and stir occasionally.

Let the liquid simmer for 15-20 minutes.

Strain the liquid using a fine sieve.

Taste the wine and add more sweetener if needed.

Serve the mulled wine warm.

