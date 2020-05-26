You are here:
From shaking hands with a stranger to taking a holiday in 2020: Take this survey to know your post-lockdown behaviour

FP Staff May 26, 2020 17:14 PM IST

When do you see yourself taking a flight/train?
In the long run, do you see yourself cutting down on dining out and ordering in?
Will you shake hands with strangers ever again?
In the long run, do you see yourself taking fewer holidays?

These, and many other such questions are adding to the uncertainty of living in a world infected by the novel coronavirus. As of 26 May, 5,609,754 patients have tested COVID-19 positive worldwide, with India reporting 1,46,371 positive cases so far. United States and Brazil are the top nations with the highest number of cases so far with 1,706,226 and 376,669 cases so far.

Take this survey, to assess where we stand as India slowly starts easing lockdown norms in certain parts of the country.

Updated Date: May 26, 2020 17:14:13 IST

