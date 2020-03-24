From PUBG to Call of Duty: 5 online games you can play with your friends during coronavirus lockdown

To restrict the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government has imposed lockdown asking people to stay indoors. Staying inside after a point of time can become boring.

Keep yourself engaged during this time by playing different online games.

PUBG

One of the most popular role-play games, PUBG requires you to survive on an island with 99 other rivals. You have to kill others on the island with the help of guns and ammunition.

Players can invite their friends and formulate a winning strategy using voice chat. You can surprise your enemies with an ambush. PUBG supports 12 languages.

Call of Duty

Launched by Activision, Call of Duty is a competitor to PUBG and offers a battle royale style of game playing.

While it was a big hit on PC, the mobile version too packs in a lot of punch and is open for download from App Store or Play Store for free.

F1 Mobile racing

If you love motorsports and car racing, then F1 Mobile racing game will surely keep you captivated during the time of coronavirus lockdown.

In this online game, you can develop and customise your own Formula1 car and challenge opponents from around the world. It allows you to compete against the greatest drivers on the planet, including Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

Fortnite

While originally it was a rage among iOS users, Epic Games' Fortnite is now available on Android as well. Similar to Call of Duty, it is a third-person shooter game that too is based on a survival strategy. Players get weapon updates and teaming up choices.

Coup

You can challenge your friends and opponents from around the world in this game. Coup is a game to test your manipulation and deception tactics.

By bluffing, stealing and manipulating you have to eliminate your opponents to be victorious. To increase your rank in the game, you have to earn achievements and badges.

Updated Date: Mar 24, 2020 21:58:12 IST

Tags : Call Of Duty, Coronavirus, Coup, COVID-19, f1 Mobile Racing, Fortnite, PUBG