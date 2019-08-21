From flab to fab: Five pilates moves to do daily

Sitting in office hoping your backache will miraculously disappear? Or worrying about your growing waistline and what it could mean for your heart health? The answer to these problems is nearly 100 years old. In the 1920s, Joseph Pilates founded his eponymous fitness system on the principle that the core is the powerhouse of the body.

Pilates focuses on controlled movements, alignment, breathing, balance, and most importantly, developing the core. In 2007, a study published in the Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies reported pilates mat exercises could help women with a sedentary lifestyle build stronger abs and lower back muscles, increase endurance in the ab muscles and flexibility in the posterior trunk including the shoulders.

As opposed to bulking up and gaining muscles, pilates helps to lengthen the body for a slimmer, flexible and mobile physique. What’s more, you don’t need fancy equipment or a lot of space to start. All you need are these five moves, a half-hour of your time and a yoga mat.

The Hundred

Lie down on your back

Raise your legs, and bend your knees at a 90-degree angle; make sure to maintain this angle between the hips and knees throughout the exercise

Keep your arms alongside your body with your palms touching the mat

Breathe in, and slowly raise your arms straight up

Breathe out, and bring your arms down to the floor

Lift your head and shoulder blades slightly off the mat

Move your arms up and down, in a controlled movement. Remember to breathe, and get into a rhythm with your arms

Do this for 10 full breaths; remember that five beats are for inhalation and five beats for exhalation

The Bridge

Lie down on your back

Bend your knees, and place your feet flat on the mat. Keep them hip-distance apart

Keep your arms straight alongside your body

Take a deep breath, and as you exhale, lift your buttocks off the floor

Try to form a straight line from your shoulders to your knees, with your hips in the air

Hold this position for 20-30 seconds, while taking deep breaths

Breathe out, and come back to the starting position

Try to do 10 repetitions

Roll Over

Lie down on your back

Keep your arms on the floor with the palms facing downward

Breathe in. Now, keeping your legs together, lift them towards the ceiling

Breathe out, and lift your legs up a bit and take them over your head. Try to keep them straight, and parallel to the floor

Use your hands to support this movement by pressing them against the mat

Bring your legs back to form a 90-degree angle with your torso. Gently lower the legs to the floor, one at a time

Repeat this sequence thrice

Swan

Lie prone on the mat with your elbows bent and hands placed under your shoulders

Keep your legs straight and together

Taking in a deep breath, slowly lift your body off the mat by pushing your hands into the floor; elbows are to be kept close to the body

Make sure to keep your head in line with the spine and tailbone pushing toward the floor

With an exhalation, slowly bring your upper body down to the mat with your forehead touching the floor

Do this four-five times following an even breath

Swimming

Lie facing downward on a mat

Keep your arms stretched out in the front and legs at the back

While breathing, raise your upper body off the floor along with your right arm and left leg

With your butt squeezed in, switch your arms and legs beginning an even rhythm of swimming; left arm and right leg go up and down and vice versa

Do this kind of swimming for 24 beats; aim to do four beats each for inhalation and exhalation

Doing these stretches will improve your flexibility, posture, body awareness, and stabilise your spine.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. To know more on this topic, please visit https://www.myupchar.com/en/fitness

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2019 13:34:24 IST

Tags : Core Strengthening, Fitness, NewsTracker, Pilates, Pilates Benefits, Pilates Exercises, Pilates Fitness