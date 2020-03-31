From apples to dark chocolate, five fibre-rich food items you should include in your diet to improve digestion

The health benefits of consuming fibre-rich food items are wide-ranging. Not only do they improve digestive health and help in reducing weight, high dietary fibre lowers risk of heart diseases, diabetes and even colon cancer. A diet rich in fibre can be your partner as you practice social distancing.

Here are some of the most handy food items that contain fibre:

Apples

One of the most easily available fruits, apples have good fibre content. The sweet fruit is tasty to eat and handy to carry as well. Eating an apple every day will definitely help in improving the condition of arteries and lowering cholesterol.

Potatoes

Potatoes are an integral part of our day-to-day diet. These veggies go very well with various meals. Sweet potatoes, red potatoes and purple potatoes also have high fibre content.

Oats

One of the healthiest foods, oats are rich in beta-glucan that helps with blood sugar and cholesterol levels. These also contain several vitamins, minerals and anti-oxidants.

Popcorn

Another food item rich in fibre, popcorn is hailed as the king of snacks. Make sure you intake the air-fried version of it and not the one smothered in butter.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate rich in cocoa contains various nutrients like soluble fibre and minerals. It also has various antioxidants which can improve the functioning of brain such as memory and learning ability.

