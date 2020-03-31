From apples to dark chocolate, five fibre-rich food items you should include in your diet to improve digestion
The health benefits of consuming fibre-rich food items are wide-ranging. Not only do they improve digestive health and help in reducing weight, high dietary fibre lowers risk of heart diseases, diabetes and even colon cancer. A diet rich in fibre can be your partner as you practice social distancing.
Here are some of the most handy food items that contain fibre:
Apples
One of the most easily available fruits, apples have good fibre content. The sweet fruit is tasty to eat and handy to carry as well. Eating an apple every day will definitely help in improving the condition of arteries and lowering cholesterol.
Potatoes
Potatoes are an integral part of our day-to-day diet. These veggies go very well with various meals. Sweet potatoes, red potatoes and purple potatoes also have high fibre content.
Oats
One of the healthiest foods, oats are rich in beta-glucan that helps with blood sugar and cholesterol levels. These also contain several vitamins, minerals and anti-oxidants.
Popcorn
Another food item rich in fibre, popcorn is hailed as the king of snacks. Make sure you intake the air-fried version of it and not the one smothered in butter.
Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate rich in cocoa contains various nutrients like soluble fibre and minerals. It also has various antioxidants which can improve the functioning of brain such as memory and learning ability.
Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 20:05:48 IST
Tags : Apples, Diet, Dietary Fibre, Fibre, High Fibre Content, NewsTracker, Social Distancing
Trending
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Centre suspends two Delhi govt officers, issues show-cause notice to two others over 'dereliction of duty'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Toll in Italy crosses 10,000; Donald Trump mulls lockdown in COVID-19 'hotspots' as US records surge in cases