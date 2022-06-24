From almonds to nutmeg milk; here are 5 foods to beat insomnia

Lack of sleep causes frequent headaches and also has several adverse effects on your physical and mental health. Other signs of sleep issues include irritability, daytime fatigue, inability to focus during the day, lower energy levels, noticeable dark circles under your eyes and more.

Sleep disorder is when you have trouble sleeping at night on a regular basis. Lack of sleep causes frequent headaches and also has several adverse effects on your physical and mental health. Other signs of sleep issues include irritability, daytime fatigue, inability to focus during the day, lower energy levels, noticeable dark circles under your eyes and more.

However, there are some natural remedies you can try for a better sleep cycle. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently shared five foods to help beat insomnia. Check what she has posted:

Here are some food items that help beat insomnia:

Almonds: Almonds provide a wide range of essential nutrients. They are rich in fibre and good fats which help to prevent chronic diseases. Almonds are also a good source of magnesium, which relaxes your muscles. The mineral also regulates sleep-promoting melatonin, thus ensuring you can get a good night's sleep.

Roasted pumpkin seeds: Pumpkin seeds contain tryptophan as well as a good amount of zinc. Both help the brain to turn typtophan into serotonin, which is a precursor to melatonin. The seeds are also known as pepitas in North America.

Nutmeg milk: Those suffering from insomnia must try this beverage. Drink a glass of milk with a dash of nutmeg to improve sleep. Milk contains tryptophan, an essential amino acid that induces sleep, while the healing properties of nutmeg help in nerve relaxation.

Ashwagandha: The medicinal herb offers several health benefits and consuming it 30 minutes before bedtime can work wonders for your sleep issues. Its main active ingredients are withanolides that is believed to carry a host of benefits, including the ability to reduce stress. Plus, it naturally contains triethylene glycol that can bring on sleepiness.

Chamomile Tea: This is one of the best remedies ever to counter insomnia. All you need is some warm water and a chamomile tea bag. The tea contains antioxidants that promotes sleepiness and has been shown to improve overall sleep quality.

So, eat and drink your way to more restful sleep with these nutrient-packed choices.