Four yoga poses for relief from shoulder pain

Shoulder pain is the third most common musculoskeletal disorder in India. Estimates vary widely, but the most conservative estimate pegs the lifetime prevalence of shoulder pain at almost a quarter of the Indian population.

The shoulder joint is one of the most complex joints in the human body. Pain in the shoulder may arise because of an injury or long-term damage to the tendons, cartilage or any of the bones that form the shoulder joint.

"The go-to advice from orthopedists is to either seek physiotherapy or try self-care such as a cold-compress, heat therapy or take muscle relaxants or pain medication,” said Dr Ayush Pandey, a medical practitioner with myupchar.com. “We have seen that practising simple yoga exercises can also provide long-term relief," he added.

So, here are some easy-to-do yoga asanas that can help provide long-term relief from shoulder pain. But before you begin, it is important to note that these asanas are best done under the guidance of an experienced yoga therapist.

Cat pose

Come down on all fours - place your hands right under your shoulders and ensure that your arms are straight. Keep your knees right under your hips, making a perfect right angle.

This is your starting position. Relax your breathing.

Now breathe out and arch your spine upwards, curving your back like a cat.

Hold this position for 20 to 25 second. Keep breathing in and out.

Try to touch your chin to your chest.

Keep your gaze focused on the floor.

Take a long, deep breath as you return to the starting position.

Repeat as many times as is comfortable, but no more than five times.

Bow pose

Lie down on your stomach. Relax.

Now bend your knees and grab your ankles. Breathe in as you do this.

Stay in this position for a moment and breathe in and out as you ensure you’re comfortable.

If your shoulder hurts, stop and return to the starting position slowly. If not, breathe in and lift your chest off the ground.

Raise your chest as high as is comfortable, and then try to tilt your head upwards until you can see the ceiling.

Stay in this position for 15 to 20 seconds. Keep breathing in and out.

Now do all the steps in reverse and return to the starting position.

Repeat as many times as is comfortable, but no more than five times.

Camel pose

Kneel on your yoga mat. Keep your knees at least 6 inches apart.

If your knees hurt, you can place a soft towel under them.

Now place your hands on your back, just above your hips so that you can provide support to your lower back.

Inhale and begin to lean backwards. Open your chest as you do this.

Take your hands off your back and try to reach for your ankles.

If you begin to feel discomfort in your shoulders or back, stop and slowly return to the starting position.

If you’re comfortable, continue to arch your back and lean until you are able to grasp your ankles.

Try to hold this pose for as long as you can, but no more than 30 seconds.

You should feel a mild stretch in your shoulders. Keep breathing in and out.

Your hands should be straight in this position.

Look at the tip of your nose throughout the pose.

Do all the steps in reverse and slowly return to the starting position.

If you do not feel any discomfort in your shoulders or back, you can repeat this asana up to four times.

Extended puppy pose

Come down on all fours - keep your knees apart, right under your hips and palms under your shoulders. Relax.

Keep a rolled-up towel in front of you.

Start walking your hands forward, maintaining a right angle between your thighs and torso as you do this. Keep the palms at shoulder width.

Keep walking your hands as far as you can. Let your chest sink towards the floor. Place your forehead on the towel.

Ensure that your shins and top of the foot are touching the mat.

Stay in this position for up to a minute and keep breathing in and out. If you experience any pain in the shoulder, stop immediately and gently return to the starting position.

Keep your gaze focused on the tip of your nose.

Do all the steps in reverse and slowly return to the starting position.

Do up to five repetitions.

Finish your practice with savasana. Lie down on your back. Relax. Close your eyes. Slow down your breathing. Rest.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2019 12:17:52 IST

Tags : Bow Pose Yoga, Cat Pose Yoga, NewsTracker, Savasana, Shoulder Pain, Shoulder Pain Yoga, Yoga, Yoga Camel Pose, Yoga Extended Puppy Pose, Yoga For Shoulder