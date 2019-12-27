Four easy-peasy home remedies for acne

Acne is a very common problem. Sure, it might feel like the end of the world when you wake up with another bright red zit but we’ve all been there. It’s often just a part of growing up and the less you bother the breakouts, the quicker they’ll go away. But, if you’re feeling impatient before your New Year's eve plans, there are some home remedies that can speed up the process. Just make sure you keep your hands away from your face and don’t end up bursting the zit as that can leave a mark that’ll be much harder to get rid of.

What causes acne

Each pore on our skin is connected to the sebaceous gland. This gland produces sebum, an oily substance, that plays an important role in keeping your skin healthy. But if this gland is overactive, it produces extra sebum which blocks the pores and promotes the growth of bacteria. This bacteria is known as Propionibacterium acnes (P. acne).

This bacterial growth triggers our immune system and our white blood cells attack this bacteria which leads to inflammation and acne.

Four effective home remedies can heal your acne

Only proper dermal treatment can heal a severe acne breakout, but to get rid of the lighter ones, you can try some amazing and effective home remedies:

Tea tree oil for acne

Extracted from the leaves of Melaleuca alternifolia, a small Australian tree, tea tree oil is well known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Additionally, many past studies have proved that applying only 5% tea tree oil can effectively treat acne.

How to apply:

Mix tea tree oil and water in 1:9 ratio.

Take a clean cotton ball and dip it in this mixture.

Carefully swab the affected skin area.

Apply it 1-2 times a day to see results.

Apple cider vinegar for acne

Made by fermenting apple cider, apple cider vinegar (ACV) can effectively fight bacteria and viruses.

Along with many other crucial acids, ACV contains succinic and lactic acid which reduces inflammation (because of P. acnes) and acne scars, respectively.

How to apply:

Wash your face and dry your skin properly.

Mix apple cider vinegar and water in 1:3 ratio.

Take a fresh cotton ball, dip it in the mixture and gently apply it on the affected area.

Let it stay for 30 seconds and then wash your face with cold water.

Apply 1-2 times a day for best results.

Green tea for acne

Green tea is well known for the countless health benefits that it offers, but most of us don’t know that green tea can work wonders for our skin too.

Rich in antimicrobial catechins, green tea attacks the root cause of acne by killing P. acnes. The anti-inflammatory properties of green tea reduce the inflammation caused by acne. It is also rich in antioxidants which fight free radicals and also heal acne scars. And that’s not all! Green tea is a great toner. It opens up blocked pores refines them too.

How to apply:

Add some green tea to water and bring it to boil.

Set it aside and wait until it cools down.

Take a spray bottle and pour the cooled green tea in this spray bottle.

Wash your face with a good face cleanser.

Spray the cold green tea on your face and wait until it dries

Rinse your face with cold water and then apply some moisturiser.

Repeat twice a day for best results.

Aloe-vera for acne

Consuming aloe-vera improves our overall health as it has a host of benefits. Among those, as we all know, is that aloe-vera is good for skin and hair too. That is the reason why it is present in many natural beauty products. It is antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant - which makes it an effective acne healer.

Aloe vera contains salicylic acid and sulphur which are known to reduce and heal acne.

How to apply:

Take 2 tablespoons of honey, 1 tablespoon of aloe-vera and ¼ teaspoon of cinnamon powder.

Mix them well.

Wash your face with a good face cleanser.

Apply the mixture evenly on your face.

Let it sit on your face for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Apply it daily for better results.

Home-remedies may not work for everyone. Take your dermatologist’s advice before trying them.

For more information, please read our article on Home Remedies for Acne.

