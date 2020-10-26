For women, awareness is the first step to early detection of breast cancer

From awareness to detection, diagnosis to counselling and treatment, there is a lack of attention at every stage and there is a small chance that it is hereditary.

There has been a spurt in the number of breast cancer cases around the world and in India. It impacts around 2.1 million women per year, with 1,62,468 new cases being added every year, in India. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in Indian women according to the National Health Portal and can occur anytime from the early thirties and 50-64 years of age. This deadly disease is responsible for at least 15 percent of all cancer-related deaths among women.

In 2018, India reported 87,090 breast cancer-related deaths among women and has become a major health concern across Indian cities. By 2030, breast cancer will cause more deaths in Indian women than any other form of cancer.

The survival rates are high if detected at an early stage. In case of late detection, however, the survival rates drop. Almost 50 percent of breast cancer patients won’t survive within five years of the diagnosis.

Despite breast cancer being one of the most common cancers in women worldwide, knowledge and understanding of the causes are still very limited. Several factors could be behind developing the risk of breast cancer. It could depend on the combination of one’s genes and lifestyle choices.

However, breast cancer cases in India are very different than the cases in other countries. Here, many younger women are being affected by this type of cancer and more than half of them suffer from cancer are in advanced stages.

In the national programme, under National Health Mission (NHM), for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS), programmes for prevention, control and screening for common cancers i.e. oral, breast and cervical, are being implemented in more than 150 districts. The aim of the initiative is to not only help in early diagnosis but also generate awareness on risk factors of the diseases. Twenty-seven erstwhile Regional Cancer Centres in the country are providing comprehensive cancer treatment facilities and carrying out cancer prevention and research activities.

Breast cancer has now become a major health concern across Indian cities. From awareness to detection, from diagnosis to counselling and treatment, there is a lack of attention at every stage. There is a small chance of breast cancer being hereditary and that is independent of external factors. Helping women understand the significance of early diagnosis and speaking openly about it is critical to raise awareness against this deadly disease. Early diagnosis is the key to prevent breast cancer.

Lumps or thickenings in the breast shouldn’t be ignored and they need immediate medical attention. Early symptoms may include pain in one or both breasts, discharge, change in shape and size, rash, flaky or crusty nipple and dimpling of the skin. Age, family history, genetics, dense breasts and race are the major risk factors for breast cancer.

The author is a senior Consultant Medical & Hemat-oncology at Max Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi