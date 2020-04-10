Flipkart enters into tie-up with ICICI Lombard, Go Digit; to offer COVID-19-focused health insurance policies at Rs 159 annual premium

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, entered into a partnership with ICICI Lombard and Go Digit General Insurance to launch health insurance policies on its platform that distinctly cover COVID-19.

Enabling health cover for consumers combating the global pandemic, the two health insurance policies come with instant claim benefits and do not require any medical tests at the time of purchase, the company said in a statement.

According to industry estimates, about 56 percent of the Indian population is not covered under any health insurance policy.

The COVID-19 Protection Cover by ICICI Lombard provides an instant Rs 25,000 benefit plan paid to the customer on positive diagnosis of COVID-19.

It is priced at an annual premium of Rs 159. Additionally, the policy provides health assistance benefit, virtual and teleconsultation benefit, and ambulance assistance.

It allows Flipkart's customers to submit digital copies of the claim document to the insurer for processing.

Ranjith Boyanapalli, head - Fintech and Payments Group, Flipkart, said, “It is a testing time for Indian consumers as we come together in the fight against COVID-19. At Flipkart, our purpose is to enable essential needs for consumers during these testing times. Health insurance services are paramount to this effort. Partnering with two of India’s leading insurance providers will not only enable the availability of much needed health plans but will also ensure they meet the needs at affordable costs.”

The Digit Illness Group Insurance offered by Digit Insurance allows consumers to avail a hospitalisation cover up to a sum assured of Rs 1 lakh with an annual premium of Rs 511.

Further, there is no limit on room rent or intensive care unit. The policy covers 30 days pre-hospitalisation and 60 days post-hospitalisation fee. Policyholders can also avail one per cent of the sum assured for ambulance services.

On the tie-up, Sanjeev Mantri, executive director, ICICI Lombard said, “We are happy to partner with Flipkart and offer our affordable COVID-19 protection cover with value added benefits such as Ambulance service and tele-consultation. Add to this, our end-to-end digitised customer support platform is fully equipped to offer ‘best in class’ claims related experience to Flipkart customers”.

Jasleen Kohli, chief distribution officer, Digit Insurance, said, “The product covers not just hospitalisation expenses, including ICU rent and room rent but also pre/post hospitalisation and ambulance charges for a positively tested COVID-19 patient.”

