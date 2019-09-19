Five yoga poses for tired legs

Whether you sit in the office all day or stay on your feet rushing from one presentation to the next, the end result often is sore legs and feet. Stretching and relaxing these muscles doesn’t just feel good in the short-term, it has far-reaching health benefits.

Yoga, of course, has asanas for the legs, from the hip down to the tiniest toes. We’re sharing just five of them below.

As always, it is better to practice with a yoga teacher and check with your doctor before starting any routine if you have any medical issues. These asanas have been picked for their adaptability to different levels of fitness, rather than a definitive sequence for leg pain. If you have arthritis or knee problems or a condition like sciatica pain, it is a good idea to visit a yoga therapist for a customised routine.

Adho Mukha Svanasana or downward-facing dog

Come into tabletop position - on your hands and knees - on a mat

Now, curl your toes, lift your knees off the mat and straighten your legs

Without moving the legs forward, try to place your heels on the mat

Stay in this posture for 30 seconds

Come back to the starting position

Repeat twice, and try to increase the duration by 15 seconds each time

Kapotasana or pigeon pose

Kneel on the mat with your back straight

Place your hands on your back for support, and slowly arch your back

If you can, place the palms of your hands on the floor behind you or on your heels

Tilt your head back and hold this pose for 40 seconds

Advanced practitioners can deepen the stretch by trying to touch the top of their heads on the mat

To come back to starting position, place your palms on your back

Gently straighten up and shift your weight back on to your knees

Rest for a few seconds

Do two-three repetitions

Sucirandhrasana or eye of the needle pose

Lie down on your back with your knees bent, and soles firmly on the mat

Now cross your left leg over the right knee so that your left ankle is resting on the right knee

As you bring your right knee closer to your chest, try to hold your right shin with your right hand

Take your left hand through the gap between your legs and interlock the fingers

Hold this pose for 1-2 minutes

Switch legs and repeat

Vrikshasana or tree pose

Stand on the mat with your feet together

Now, place your right foot on the side of the left leg - either on the inner thigh or beside the shin, not on the inside of the knee

Balance here for a few breaths. When you can, raise your arms overhead and join the palms

Fix your gaze on a spot in front of you and try to maintain your balance

Hold this posture for 1-2 minutes

Switch legs and repeat on the left

Viparita Karani or legs on the wall pose

Place your mat next close to a wall

Sit on the side that is closest to the wall

Lie down on your back, and raise your legs straight up

Make sure that your legs are positioned against the wall - there should be no gap between your thighs and the wall

Flex your feet

Place your arms comfortably on either side of your body

Hold this pose for a few minutes

End your yoga practice with the savasana or sleeping pose.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. For more yoga asanas, please see Yoga and Yogasana.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

