Five yoga poses for strengthening the upper back

The upper back starts just below the neck, and goes down all the way to your rib cage. Along with muscle fibres and ligaments, it comprises the thoracic spine - this has the all-important functions of protecting the spinal cord and anchoring the rib cage.

Bad posture and wear and tear can make this part of the back ache. The fix: targeted exercises to stretch and strengthen the upper back.

There are many yoga poses that can help to strengthen your upper back. Here's a selection of five that are suitable for beginners as well as advanced practitioners. If, however, you have back pain or a prior back condition, check with your doctor before attempting the yoga sequence. Also, it’s best to start your practice under the supervision of a trained yoga instructor.

Child pose:

On a yoga mat, sit down on your heels

Raise your arms overhead

Now gently bend forward from the waist, till your palms touch the mat

Exhale and try to touch your stomach to your thighs

Hold this position for up to a minute

Inhale and come back to the starting position

Cat and cow pose:

Come down on all fours; your hands should be right underneath your shoulders and your knees right below the hips

Breathe out, curve and stretch your spine upwards, just like a cat

Hold for 20-25 seconds

Exhale and return to the starting position

Breathe in. Curve your back, so that it forms a trough

Hold this position for 20-25 seconds

Come back to the starting position

Repeat five times

Double V pose:

Lie down on your stomach

Place your head on a pillow or soft block to raise it slightly

Hug yourself by crossing your arms (right above left)

Keep your arms straight with the palm facing downward

Try to stretch your arms as much as possible

Switch the arms (left above right) and repeat

Do five repetitions on each arm

Thread the needle pose:

Come on all fours, to assume the tabletop position. Divide your weight equally on both knees (avoid this pose if you have knee pain)

Breathe in, and lift your left arm parallel to the floor. Make sure it’s straight

Hold for a few seconds

Then as you breathe out, twist the upper back slightly to bring the left arm under your right arm

Rest your left shoulder, left palm and left ear on the mat

Stay in this position for 15-20 seconds

Come back to the starting position and repeat on the other side

Puppy pose:

Come on your knees and hands, to assume the tabletop position

Gently inch your hands forward till they are just a little ahead of your shoulders

Breathe out, and move your buttocks back halfway to your heels

Without bending the arms, bring your head towards the floor

Hold for a few seconds and then bring your buttocks all the way down to your heels to increase the stretch

Hold for 15-20 seconds

Return to the starting position

End your yoga practice with shavasana or sleeping pose: close your eyes and relax all your muscles, right down to your feet. Stay in this position for at least five minutes, then gently sit up and open your eyes.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. To know more on this topic, please visit https://www.myupchar.com/en/yoga

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2019 14:18:24 IST

Tags : Bad Posture, Cat And Cow Yoga Pose, Child Pose, Double V Yoga Pose, NewsTracker, Puppy Pose, Thread The Needle Pose, Upper Back Pain, Yoga