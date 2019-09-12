Five yoga poses for a healthy gut

Nothing feels right with the world when you have indigestion. A fast-paced life, convenience foods, stress and anxiety can all conspire to lock your digestive system down.

Problems like constipation, bloating, acidity and loss of appetite are common today.

Yoga, an ancient Indian science for maintaining a fit body and a healthy mind, can also help us to improve our digestion.

Here are five yoga poses to help you to get a healthy gut. Before you begin, it has to be said that practising yoga with an experienced trainer can help you make fewer mistakes and get the maximum benefit.

Pawanmukatasana or wind-relieving pose

Lie down on your back, with your arms by your sides. Breathe out

As you breathe in, raise your legs to a 90-degree angle - your knees and ankles should be straight above your hips

Fold both the legs at the knees and place your thighs against your abdomen

Now, lift your arms and hug your knees. Try to clasp the opposite elbows with your hands

Lift your neck and shoulders to bring your face closer to your knees. Try to place your chin on the knees

Breathe normally and hold this pose for 30-60 seconds

To come back to the starting position, bring your neck and shoulders back to the ground, and only then release your arms

Straighten your legs first to 90 degrees. Now bring them back to the ground as you breathe in

Breathe normally, relax for a few seconds

Do three repetitions

Naukasana or boat pose

Lie down on your back

Keep your legs together and place your arms beside your body. Your palms should be facing down

Take a deep breath, and as you breathe out, lift your chest and your feet off the mat. Lift your arms, stretching your fingers in the direction of your feet

Feel the contraction in your abdomen as you centre your body weight and balance on your hips

Try to bring your eyes, arms and toes in one line

Hold the position for a few seconds

Breathe out as you come back to the starting position

Repeat three to four times

Paschimottanasana or seated forward bend pose

Sit straight with your legs stretched out

Keep your toes angled towards yourself

Breathe in as you lift your arms up

Breathe out and bend forward from the waist. Do not curve the spine

Now place your hands on your knees, shins, ankles, toes or the soles of feet, depending on your flexibility and comfort

Try to increase the stretch gradually. When you are comfortable, try to touch your nose or forehead to your knees

Remain in this position for a few breaths

Take a deep breath and come back to the sitting position

Breathe out and drop your arms

Relax for a few breaths

Repeat three-four times

Padangusthasana or big toe pose

Stand straight, with your feet two to three inches apart

Breathe out and bend forward from your waist

Hold the first two toes on each foot with your index finger, middle finger and thumb

Breathe in and lift your torso as if you are trying to stand up. Straighten your elbows

Breathe out and bend forward

Hold this pose for 30-60 seconds before coming back to the starting position

Relax for a few breaths and repeat three to four times

Dhanurasana or bow pose

Lie down on your stomach

Place your arm beside your body, with the palms facing up

Slowly, fold your knees and place your heels at your hips

Lift your hands, reach back and hold your ankles

Lift your chest and your thighs as high as you can

Breathe in, breathe out, and feel the stretch in your body

Try to hold this position for at least 30 seconds before coming back to the starting position

Take deep breaths, relax

Do four or five repetitions

End your yoga practice with savasana or sleeping pose for five minutes.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. For more on this topic, please read How to Improve Your Digestion.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2019 15:43:22 IST

Tags : Indigestion, Naukasana, NewsTracker, Paschimottanasana, Pawanmukatasana, Yoga For Digestion, Yoga For Indigestion, Yoga Wind-Relieving Pose