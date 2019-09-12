Five yoga poses for a healthy gut
Nothing feels right with the world when you have indigestion. A fast-paced life, convenience foods, stress and anxiety can all conspire to lock your digestive system down.
Problems like constipation, bloating, acidity and loss of appetite are common today.
Yoga, an ancient Indian science for maintaining a fit body and a healthy mind, can also help us to improve our digestion.
Here are five yoga poses to help you to get a healthy gut. Before you begin, it has to be said that practising yoga with an experienced trainer can help you make fewer mistakes and get the maximum benefit.
Pawanmukatasana or wind-relieving pose
- Lie down on your back, with your arms by your sides. Breathe out
- As you breathe in, raise your legs to a 90-degree angle - your knees and ankles should be straight above your hips
- Fold both the legs at the knees and place your thighs against your abdomen
- Now, lift your arms and hug your knees. Try to clasp the opposite elbows with your hands
- Lift your neck and shoulders to bring your face closer to your knees. Try to place your chin on the knees
- Breathe normally and hold this pose for 30-60 seconds
- To come back to the starting position, bring your neck and shoulders back to the ground, and only then release your arms
- Straighten your legs first to 90 degrees. Now bring them back to the ground as you breathe in
- Breathe normally, relax for a few seconds
- Do three repetitions
Naukasana or boat pose
- Lie down on your back
- Keep your legs together and place your arms beside your body. Your palms should be facing down
- Take a deep breath, and as you breathe out, lift your chest and your feet off the mat. Lift your arms, stretching your fingers in the direction of your feet
- Feel the contraction in your abdomen as you centre your body weight and balance on your hips
- Try to bring your eyes, arms and toes in one line
- Hold the position for a few seconds
- Breathe out as you come back to the starting position
- Repeat three to four times
Paschimottanasana or seated forward bend pose
- Sit straight with your legs stretched out
- Keep your toes angled towards yourself
- Breathe in as you lift your arms up
- Breathe out and bend forward from the waist. Do not curve the spine
- Now place your hands on your knees, shins, ankles, toes or the soles of feet, depending on your flexibility and comfort
- Try to increase the stretch gradually. When you are comfortable, try to touch your nose or forehead to your knees
- Remain in this position for a few breaths
- Take a deep breath and come back to the sitting position
- Breathe out and drop your arms
- Relax for a few breaths
- Repeat three-four times
Padangusthasana or big toe pose
- Stand straight, with your feet two to three inches apart
- Breathe out and bend forward from your waist
- Hold the first two toes on each foot with your index finger, middle finger and thumb
- Breathe in and lift your torso as if you are trying to stand up. Straighten your elbows
- Breathe out and bend forward
- Hold this pose for 30-60 seconds before coming back to the starting position
- Relax for a few breaths and repeat three to four times
Dhanurasana or bow pose
- Lie down on your stomach
- Place your arm beside your body, with the palms facing up
- Slowly, fold your knees and place your heels at your hips
- Lift your hands, reach back and hold your ankles
- Lift your chest and your thighs as high as you can
- Breathe in, breathe out, and feel the stretch in your body
- Try to hold this position for at least 30 seconds before coming back to the starting position
- Take deep breaths, relax
- Do four or five repetitions
End your yoga practice with savasana or sleeping pose for five minutes.
Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. For more on this topic, please read How to Improve Your Digestion.
The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.
Updated Date: Sep 12, 2019 15:43:22 IST
Tags : Indigestion, Naukasana, NewsTracker, Paschimottanasana, Pawanmukatasana, Yoga For Digestion, Yoga For Indigestion, Yoga Wind-Relieving Pose
