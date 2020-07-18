Five simple exercises to improve sexual stamina and help prevent sexual dysfunction

Sufficient focus on physical fitness and exercises like kegel exercise, full planks, twisting lunges, etc, can increase sexual stamina

Sexual and sexual health are essential parts of life, and they impact the physical and emotional wellbeing of every person. In turn, your physical health and anxiety levels too have the potential to impact your sexual health. This is particularly true when it comes to sexual stamina.

A study in the Journal of Education and Health Promotion in 2013 explains how increase in obesity and inactivity has led to an increase of sexual dysfunctions in 43 percent of women and 31 percent of men. The study, however, also states that sufficient focus on physical fitness and exercise can improve this condition and increase sexual stamina too. So, here are a few exercises you can try for the same:

1. Kegel exercise

Kegel exercise is not just for women, since it also strengthens the pubococcygeus muscles in men.

Stand or sit up comfortably, and focus on the pelvic floor muscles (the ones you use to stop the flow of urine).

Tighten the pelvic floor muscles and hold for three to five seconds.

Release and rest for 10 seconds.

Repeat this exercise for 10 reps.

2. Full planks

This exercise is perfect for core engagement and building endurance as well as balance.

Start on your hands and knees, ensure your hands are directly under your shoulders.

Push up your knees, maintaining a straight line from your heels to the top of your head. Press into the floor with your toes.

Engage your core, glutes and quads, and hold this position for 30 seconds or as long as possible. Rest and repeat two more times.

3. Pelvic lifts

This one engages your entire body and boosts endurance, strength and balance.

Lie flat on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Take a deep breath, engage your core and gently lift your pelvis while keeping your spine straight.

Slowly breath out and hold this position for 10 seconds or more.

Relax and repeat four times.

4. Twisting lunge

Lunges engage key muscles and improve their flexibility, which is something that will come in handy in the bedroom.

Stand straight with your feet hip-width apart, then place your hands on your waist.

Move your left foot forward and bend it at the knee until your thigh is parallel to the floor. Your right knee should also bend, almost touching the floor.

Once you reach this position, twist your torso to the left.

Hold for two seconds, then return to the starting position.

Repeat with the left side and then do four more on each side.

5. Frog stretch

This basic hip opener is great for the back, and isn’t just for women.

Start on your hands and knees on a mat.

Move your knees apart, towards the sides of your torso as much as you comfortably can, and point your feet outwards in a flexed position.

Keep your arms folded at the elbows for support or straighten them out in front depending on your comfort level.

Gently rock back and forth for 10 reps while ensuring the balls of your feet remain on the ground with the toes pointed outwards.

