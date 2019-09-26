Five sex problems we should discuss

Sex is good for health. There’s a whole bunch of research that says so.

And yet, sex is the one thing most of us feel shy discussing with our partners, and even our doctors.

The result: many men and women with sex-related problems suffer in silence.

In the spirit of breaking this silence, here’s a list of five common sex problems that everyone should know about:

Anorgasmia

Anorgasmia is a type of dysfunction in which a person, male or female, can’t have an orgasm. This condition is more common in women than in men.

Though health problems like diabetes, multiple sclerosis, some types of cancer or even being on antidepressants can lead to anorgasmia, the most common reason for it is lack of awareness about one’s own body.

Doctor’s advice: drop that shyness, explore your body and get to know about your nether regions. Explore the clitoris, g-spot and cervix to discover what you like in bed.

Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction is a sexual problem in males where they are unable to attain or sustain an erect penis for satisfactory sexual intercourse. The penis doesn’t have a bone. It needs an adequate and consistent blood supply to attain and sustain an erection.

Many health problems like clogged blood vessels, Parkinson’s disease, obesity, heart problems, diabetes and lifestyle habits like smoking and alcoholism can lead to this problem. Stress, depression and lack of communication between the partners can also lead to this problem.

A healthy lifestyle and exercise can help to stave off erectile dysfunction. If this doesn’t work, there’s no shame in consulting a doctor.

Vaginismus

In this condition, the pelvic muscles involuntarily contract and the vagina tightens to block the entry of a penis. This condition is surprisingly common, and rarely discussed or even understood.

Health problems like continuous yeast infections and vaginal infections can lead to this problem. So can psychological factors like fear of sex, past experience of sexual abuse or emotional trauma.

Take the help of a physiotherapist who is trained in pelvic floor biofeedback to learn how to relax your pelvic muscles.

Dyspareunia

Sex should be a pleasant experience and not a painful one. Dyspareunia is a condition in which a woman feels pain during or/and after intercourse.

Health conditions like endometriosis, urinal infections, vaginal dryness and vaginismus can lead to this painful problem.

The solution: don’t suffer in silence or ignore it. Talk to your gynaecologist as early as possible. Get proper treatment - your doctor may advise physical and/or sex therapy.

Lack of Arousal

When women are aroused, there is increased blood flow to their clitoris and the surrounding flesh. The upper part of the vagina, cervix clitoris and uterus expand. The vagina can open up to about two inches during sex.

Lack of arousal shuts this whole process down.

While physical conditions like vaginal dryness can cause this, there are also psychological reasons like stress, worries or disliking your partner that can lead to this problem.

Consult your doctor so that you can deal with this problem better. Use water-based vaginal lubricants instead of oil-based lubricants.

"Sex is not just about intercourse. Get to know your partner and yourself too. Try to enjoy foreplay so that you can prepare your body and your mind to get into the act," advises Dr Shailendra Goel, a sexologist associated with myUpchar.

