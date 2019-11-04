Five reasons why you feel tired all day long

Do you feel groggy all day even after a good night's sleep? No amount of coffee helps. Even protein bars, with all that assured instant energy, are not enough to make the yawning stop.

Well, you aren’t alone. Tiredness is extremely common among Indians. Mintel, a global market research analyst, conducted a survey in 2017 that suggests 22% of the country’s population complains of tiredness all the time and it is not due to lack of sleep.

Seeing the huge burden (almost one-fourth of the population), we have come up with the five most common reasons that could be behind your tiredness:

1. Anaemia and/or iron deficiency

Anaemia is a condition associated with low haemoglobin or low red blood cells. Women are at a higher risk of it because of periods and pregnancy. Iron deficiency is the leading cause of anaemia and it can make you feel tired and weak.

An easy way to figure out whether you are anaemic or not is to gently pull down your lower eyelid. Normally, it is pinkish-red. If it appears yellow, you could be anaemic. Consult a doctor to get a blood test done for a proper diagnosis.

What to do: Eat green vegetables, salads, sprouts and fruits to combat iron deficiency as well as anaemia. It would be even better to include a citrus fruit or lemon water with iron-loaded food to ensure better absorption of the mineral.

2. Sleep apnea

In sleep apnea, there comes a short period during sleep when a person does not breathe. Due to the cessation of breathing, blood pressure drops and the person wakes up. When they do breathe, their airway narrows down a bit which can cause snoring. People who have sleep apnea feel exhausted and tired throughout the day.

Sleep apnea can affect anyone but obesity increases its risk. Additionally, alcohol consumption and smoking can worsen the condition.

What to do: It's a serious respiratory condition that needs to be treated promptly. If you or your partner suspect sleep apnea, please consult a doctor.

3. Low thyroid level

If your thyroid gland is not working properly, it could be causing fatigue. The thyroid is a gland located in middle-front of the neck that secretes thyroid hormone, essential for maintaining normal body functions.

An underactive thyroid also causes weight gain, body pain and dry skin. People who feel tired all day in the absence of an obvious reason should get their thyroid levels checked.

What to do: See a physician for further advice on medication, diet and daily exercise.

4. Stress or depression

Our body reacts to stress dynamically. Under sudden stress, the stress hormone or cortisol is produced to make us active for coping. However, if the stress persists, the effect of cortisol is the opposite - it ends up making us feel lethargic.

Persistent stress increases our chances of depression, which drains even more energy from the body. The will to do work could die, motivation might go away and the body becomes exhausted.

What to do: Try an activity to release stress such as yoga, outdoor games and meditation. Most importantly, talk to people and share whatever is in your head.

5. High on caffeine

This might sound ironic but excessive caffeine can make you feel lethargic. Caffeine makes you alert by blocking certain channels in the brain. Once the "high" of caffeine wears off, the brain counters it by making you feel tired.

What to do: We agree, you need tea or coffee to remain active during long working hours. But sometimes, an urge for caffeinated drinks might mean your body is dehydrated. Keep sipping water instead of coffee after coffee.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. For more information, please read our article on Fatigue: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Nov 04, 2019 13:17:13 IST

